LiAngelo Ball Still Believes He Will Play For The Los Angeles Lakers With Lonzo Ball, LeBron James

LiAngelo Ball still believes he will end up signing with the Lakers to play with Lonzo Ball and LeBron James.

Despite the fact that he went undrafted and reports came out that his workouts were under par, LiAngelo Ball still sees himself playing for the Los Angeles Lakers with his brother Lonzo and LeBron James.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he was asked about playing with the Lakers in the future.

“Yeah, I will. Probably later. I think I will.”

Plenty of drama has surrounded the Ball family over the last few weeks. From trade rumors surrounding Lonzo, to LiAngelo going undrafted, to reports of LaVar Ball leaking Lonzo’s knee injury to keep him out of trade talks, the usual circus has surrounded the family.

Last season with BC Vytautas, Ball averaged 12.6 points in just over 21 minutes per game in 14 games. He has showcased the ability to shoot the ball, but there are too many holes in his game for NBA teams to have much interest in him. Los Angeles decided not to draft LiAngelo and the decision was not just based on basketball, meaning that the drama surrounding the family was too much.

LiAngelo has had his share of drama lately. He was arrested in China for stealing sunglasses and President Donald Trump had to intervene to put the incident to rest. Following the arrest, LaVar Ball pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA and also had LaMelo Ball de-commit from the Bruins.

LiAngelo Ball on How He Believes He’ll Be Playing With LeBron on Lakers (Video) https://t.co/atbX5oqp2I pic.twitter.com/e3mHZEq9dW — Robert Littal (@BSO) July 8, 2018

At this point in time, his dream of playing for the Lakers seems a bit farfetched. He is obviously still confident in his ability, but the Lakers don’t appear to be too interested in bringing in more than one Ball. Lonzo struggled as a rookie, due in large part to the high expectations that LaVar placed on him.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for LiAngelo. He has an uphill battle in front of him to get into the NBA. It will take a lot of work on his game to begin intriguing teams.

After going undrafted, LiAngelo made it clear that he was not upset.

“It’s not upsetting at all. At the end of the day, I’m only 19. So people acting like it’s the end of the world for me, like I’m 26 or something. Nah, I’m 19. I got other stuff I could do.”

While he does have a point, Ball will have to work hard to get a chance at the next level. There is still a chance that he could improve to the point where an NBA team gives him a chance, but he is still a long way away from getting there.