Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Curves And Flat Stomach In Snakeskin Leggings And Belly-Baring Crop Top

Don’t be fooled by the rock-hard abs that Jennifer Lopez has got; she’s still the same curvy Jenny from the Block. J-Lo might be a bit of a fitness fanatic these days, but hitting the gym regularly has not resulted in the singer burning off her famous curves.

As reported by Footwear News, Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she’s not letting Los Angeles’ sizzling summer weather keep her away from the weight room. On Saturday, the 48-year-old mother of two revealed that she was spending her afternoon working out, even though it was a blistering 109 degrees outside. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her workout wear, and somehow the “El Anillo” singer looked like she was barely breaking a sweat in her bright white leggings and crop top.

For her steamy gym session, Lopez flaunted her flat stomach by rocking a cut-off white T-shirt with a pair of white Niyama Sol snakeskin print leggings. The tight pants showed off her perky posterior, and they helped prevent Lopez from suffering any embarrassing sweat marks with their quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric. The Shades of Blue star completed her icy white ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez made her booty really pop by posing on her tiptoes with one leg slightly in front of the other. She kept her balance by gripping a lat machine bar, which also flexed her impressive biceps.

“Gettin’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside!! @niyamasol white snakeskin leggings!! #mysolstyle #hotlikeamf #109degrees,” she captioned her fitspiration photo.

Jennifer Lopez is clearly in excellent shape, but Niyama Sol leggings are meant to make a woman’s body look good even if she isn’t in peak physical condition. According to Hola!, Niyama Sol describes the athletic pants that Lopez is wearing in her photo as “tummy-tucking, booty-lifting leggings that do all the right things, in all the right places.” They’re also a great option for the environmentally conscious because they’re made out of recycled materials.

To look as good as Lopez does in her workout wear, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication. However, you don’t have to brave a heat wave to make your booty look better in leggings. To tighten and tone your backside the J-Lo way, leaving the comfort of your air-conditioned home may not be necessary at all. Even though the professional dancer spends a lot of time in the gym, one of her trainer’s favorite booty-sculpting exercises doesn’t require the use of any gym equipment.

“The quickest, most effective workout for your butt says is the platypus walk,” celebrity trainer David Kirsch told Brit + Co.

The move is basically walking squats; you get in a squat position and take a few steps forward and backward, remaining low to the ground with your legs apart. While performing the move, you might not look like former Fly Girl Jennifer Lopez does when she’s shaking what her mamma gave her on the stage, but eventually, all that awkward waddling might make you look just as good in your workout leggings.