WWE News; MVP Reveals That He Has No Plans To Ever Return To WWE Again

The baller is not interested in coming back to Vince McMahon's wrestling giant.

When a superstar parts ways with WWE, fans always wonder if there will be a time when they will be back in Vince McMahon’s company. In 2011, Montel Vontavious Porter, better known as MVP, split from WWE as he was released from his contract and he moved onto different things. There have been a lot of rumors over the years that he would be back one day and even possible storylines made up for him, but fans had better not hold their breath on this one.

As time goes on, it’s always a wonder as to how much longer a wrestler can continue in the ring. Some keep going well into their 50’s while some even last longer than that, but what about MVP? Currently, he is approaching 45-years-old and that is when he thought he would walk away, but he’s not quite ready just yet.

MVP recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics and one of the funniest things is that he actually hated his entrance theme in WWE. At first, he sort of liked it but quickly soured on it once time went on. Since Vince McMahon liked it, though, MVP just went along with things and accepted it.

He shouldn’t have to worry about ever coming out to it again, though, as he has no plans on returning to WWE.

Impact Wrestling

While speaking to Van Vliet, MVP was asked if he would ever return to WWE to get back in the ring for them. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., the one-time fan favorite said that he has no plans on signing with them ever again.

“Put it this way, I’ll return when CM Punk returns. No. I’m as busy as I want to be. I don’t want a full time schedule in WWE. I always said I’d be out when I’m 45. I’ll be 45 in October, but I still feel good so I think I think I got a couple of years left in me. So I think I’ll just take it year to year. If you’re a fan of professional wrestling especially on the indie scene you see guys that were heroes once upon a time and they stay in the game too long and then they become caricatures of themselves. When it gets to a point where I can’t perform at a level that I feel is adequate then I’m done at that point. I’ve always said that I want to walk away I don’t want to limp away. I’m starting to limp now so the time is near.”

It’s always true that anything and everything is possible in the world of professional wrestling, but the one exception to the rule could be CM Punk. No-one really thinks he will ever head back to WWE to work for Vince McMahon or Triple H.

With that being said, MVP could not have used a better example for answering the question of possibly returning to WWE. If he’s 100 percent certain of doing his own thing and no becoming a full-time member of the WWE roster again, his comparison to CM Punk’s chances of a comeback are as concrete as they’re going to get. Anything is always possible, but he’s certainly not getting any younger.