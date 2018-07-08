Avett Brothers Cancel Sold Out Oregon Show After Man Enters Venue With A Gun

Folk group The Avett Brothers canceled their sold out show at the McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale on Saturday night after a man entered the venue with a gun.

According to a statement posted on the band’s official website, a man walked through the metal detectors and set them off. The individual stated that he was an out-of-state police offer and showed the security guards a badge. The individual also stated he was not made aware of the venue’s no firearm policy. When the individual was told to wait while management verified his police employment, he walked ahead and disappeared into the crowd which resulted in the show being canceled.

“Due to the obvious threat posed by someone in the audience with a firearm, regardless of his (unconfirmed) claim of being a member of law enforcement, we were obligated, for the safety of everyone present, to cancel the performance. It was unfortunate that such action had to be taken, but we have no regret in being in a position to make a decision which helps to keep our fans safe.”

According to local newspaper The Oregonian, a representative of the venue said that sound problems initially caused the cancellation of the show but a booking agent confirmed that was incorrect.

The newspaper also reports that local police received no phone calls of a potential threat at the venue. As of today, the local sheriff’s department has not opened a criminal investigation due to no credible threat and the venue has unsuccessfully been able to locate any individual with a gun.

The venue is currently working to reschedule the show and fans have been offered a refund at their point of purchase. The Avett Brothers offered to play the venue Sunday evening, however, the venue had already book comedians Steven Martin and Martin Short.

Hailing from North Carolina, The Avett Brothers became one of the most popular roots-rock bands around today. The band is known for hit songs such as “Ain’t No Man”, “Another Is Waiting”, and “Live and Die”. Since their formation in 2000, the band has been nominated for several Grammy’s, headlined numerous festivals, and have released nine studio albums.

The band announced in September of 2017 that they would be working with legendary producer Rick Rubin for their tenth album which will be a follow up to 2016’s True Sadness.