Galaxy Note 9: Samsung’s 2018 Flagship Phablet’s 4,000 mAh Battery Comes With A Big Catch

It seems like 2018 would be the year when smartphones get a dash of color.

The Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s chance of making an impact in 2018 after the mobile industry’s rather lukewarm reception to the Galaxy S9. With the Note 9, Samsung could release a device that could provide smartphone buyers with the much-needed “wow” factor that was missing in the South Korean tech giant’s first 2018 flagship.

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is looking to adopt a very simple strategy — More is More. According to recent rumors, the Galaxy Note 9 would feature more storage, more RAM, more thickness, and more weight than the outgoing model. Apart from this, the Galaxy Note 9 is also rumored to feature a larger 4,000 mAh battery. Inasmuch as this is good news, however, noted leaker group Ice Universe noted that the Galaxy Note 9 would likely not feature fast charging.

This means that while the Note 9 would have a battery that can last far more than a day on a full charge, the device will take a long time to charge to a hundred percent. Ice Universe noted in a Twitter announcement that the upcoming flagship phablet was listed with a 10W charging rate. Thus, the mammoth battery of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, while capable of lasting incredibly long on a single charge, would take roughly ~2.5 hours to get full.

According to a Forbes report, the leak about the Note 9’s battery charging specs could simply refer to the average charging rate of the flagship phablet; thus, theoretical values for the device could be higher than 10W. Regardless of this, however, the Note 9’s charging rate is still far lower than some of its more affordable rivals, such as the OnePlus 6, whose DashCharge feature is capable of charging at 20W.

The Samsung Note9's battery is 4000mAh, but its charging specifications have not improved. Like the S7/S8/S9, the EP-TA200 charger has a maximum power of 10W. This is the slowest charging speed in the world except for iPhone. How long does 4000mAh take? ???? pic.twitter.com/Ko3YQxepfx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 30, 2018

While the lack of fast charging features in the Galaxy Note 9 is rather disappointing for a device of its caliber, the device’s previous history with battery problems could be seen as a driver for Samsung’s decision to play it safe with the upcoming handset. The Note series, after all, included the controversial Galaxy Note 7, which had a severe battery defect and design problem that caused the handsets to burst into flames. Part of the reason behind the Note 7’s issues stemmed from its frame, which was far too slim for its battery pack.

With this in mind, it appears that Samsung is playing it safe with the Note 9. While this may mean longer charging times for its users, future Note 9 owners could at least rest assure that their devices are as safe as they could be.