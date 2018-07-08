‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Roars Past $1 Billion At Box Office

Everything Chris Pratt touches turns to gold.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has officially crossed the $1 billion mark this week, making it one of the top earners of 2018, as well as all-time. The Chris Pratt flick has seen massive success overseas more than doubling its nationwide numbers pushing it just over the edge for a current total of $1.058 billion.

Box Office Mojo is reporting the reboot sequel has netted $333.3 million domestically and $725.3 million overseas in just three weeks in theaters. The film earned a respectable $148 million in its opening weekend, making it the fourth highest opening of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Incredibles 2.

Fallen Kingdom now lands at the number 25 spot for the highest grossing movie of all time, and will only continue to rise on the list as the weeks fly by. The original Jurassic World is the fifth highest earner of all time, netting $1.671 billion during its reign in 2105. Only 35 films have made it into the coveted billion-dollar club. Fallen Kingdom probably won’t pass its predecessor in numbers, since Jurassic World was new and fresh at the time. It had been 14 years before the world had been treated to a Jurassic flick, which pushed moviegoers to the theaters more than ever.

Jurassic World: #FallenKingdom has crossed $1B at the global box office, becoming the third film to reach the mark in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Yx5r5FB5vZ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 6, 2018

Chris Pratt now has three films in the billion dollar club after Fallen Kingdom‘s massive success. His newest film joins his other 2018 blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War and the original Jurassic World. He is now tied with fellow Marvel actors Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner who also have three films over $1 billion. Robert Downey Jr. currently holds the record with five films grossing over $1 billion.

The original Jurassic Park is also a member of the $1 billion dollar club and was just surpassed by Fallen Kingdom this week. The film that started it all has an impressive gross of $1.029 billion, something extremely rare for a film made in the ’90s. Jurassic Park was the highest earner of 1993, with the second highest grossing film (Mrs. Doubtfire) over $558 million behind it in earnings.

Fallen Kingdom has yet to debut in Japan and will open in theaters on July 13. This will give the dinosaur flick a solid boost in numbers over the next couple of weeks, pushing it further to the top of the highest grossing movies list.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is currently in theaters everywhere nationwide. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, B.D. Wong, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith and Ted Levine.