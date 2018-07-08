Black Crowes Guitarist Rich Robinson States Feud ‘Became About Money’

Former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson states that money was the cause for his former band split in a recent interview with New York radio station WBAB while promoting his upcoming debut album with his new group the Magpie Salute. When asked about what caused the disbandment of the Crowes, Robinson stated the following.

“I don’t have a brother anymore. We don’t speak, I haven’t spoken to him in four years. And I think that is what it is. So I would never wanna go down that road again. It is a shame that it became about money, which it did…Ultimately, he wanted everyone’s money. He felt that he was more important and bigger and better than everyone else, and that’s delusional and not the case, and I just felt like it wasn’t very righteous to live that way. And so the band split up.”

Rich Robinson and his brother Chris started The Black Crowes in the early ’90s. Since their arrival on the music scene, the band has enjoyed several successful hits with songs such as “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy,” and their cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle.” The two brothers have notoriously feuded and made headlines for years because of their fighting and disagreements within the band.

The Crowes reunited in 2005 after a short hiatus but it didn’t last long. The band went back on hiatus in 2013 and a few months later Rich announced the band would be breaking up. Rumors and reports began emerging that the band would soon reunite, however, singer Chris Robinson was quick to shut down those rumors. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Robinson stated “Let’s get this straight: I don’t like my brother, I don’t get along with him, I don’t want to be in a room with him and I don’t want to play music with those people in that band.”

Mark Kent / Getty Images

Since The Black Crowes’ disbandment in 2013, both Robinson brothers have enjoyed successful solo careers. Singer Chris Robinson is currently in his band, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, who just recently put out their sixth studio album last year.

Rich Robinson has also enjoyed a successful solo career. After the Crowes’ first hiatus, Robinson formed the group Hookah Brown before enjoying some time as a solo artist. Robinson has released four solo albums over his career, severed as the guitarist for Bad Company during their 2016 tour, and is currently in his new solo group The Magpie Salute which formed in 2016. His latest group also features former members of the Crowes.

The Magpie Salute is currently on tour with plans to release their first studio album High Water 1, this August. For a full list of dates and to pre-order the album, visit the band’s official website here.