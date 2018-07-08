Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Engaged

Singer's dad Jeremy Bieber appears to confirm happy engagement news.

That was fast. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged according to eyewitnesses.

TMZ reported that Bieber proposed to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas. Apparently, everybody at the resort was dancing and having a great time when Bieber’s security team had everybody put away their phones because something big was about to happen. After the phones were put away, the “Love Yourself” singer proposed to his girlfriend of one month, and from all accounts, Baldwin said yes.

While one month seems incredibly quick to get engaged, the pair did date after Bieber’s broke up with his long-time girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez.

The “Baby” singer’s dad, Jeremy, appeared to confirm the news when he posted a photo of his son and captioned it, “@justinbieber proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” Later, the elder Bieber took to Twitter to also write, “The proudest,” with no other explanation.

After the apparent confirmation of the happy news, Bieber fans went wild on social media with news of his engagement to the 21-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. The Inquisitr recently reported that the pop star decided to put his career on hold for his new love, but, to be fair, it’s been about three years since the 24-year-old Canadian born singer last released an album. It seems like after last year’s unexpected cancellation of the final 14 concert dates of his “Purpose World Tour,” Bieber has been more careful with his time.

For the past month, Bieber and Baldwin spent nearly every possible moment together. The two remained inseparable, and it looks as if they decided to make it official despite their rather young ages. So far, neither Bieber nor his new fiance confirmed their new status via official channels, but most people take Jeremy Bieber’s Instagram and Twitter posts as all the confirmation they need after the eyewitness reports made headlines too.

While this whirlwind romance progressed lightning fast this summer, there’s no word on whether the wedding will come along as quickly. It’s possible these two may be content with their engaged states for a while, like other stars their age, without any plans to rush into marriage. However, they could end up tying the knot before they even return from the Bahamas. It’s difficult to know for sure what they’ll end up doing, but fans wait to find out what moves they’ll make next in this exciting romance.