Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Pack On The PDA In New York City

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also reportedly "getting serious."

Who wouldn’t want to date a Jonas Brother? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly getting really serious in their relationship, with some reports suggesting that they’re on the fast track to engagement, and their latest schvitz around New York City proves that they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Metro has some shots of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra riding their bikes all around New York City, where the former Miss World winner and the former Jonas Brother were “packing on the PDA.”

The duo was reportedly in the city that never sleeps to hang out with Nick’s brother, Joe, and Joe’s fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

They rented Citibikes, which are public bicycles sponsored by Citibank, to ride around New York City.

But after their brief bike ride, the paparazzi snapped the couple engaging in various forms of affection, including Priyanka rubbing the back of Nick’s head, and the duo holding hands as they crossed the street.

Onlookers reported that the duo looked “very much in love” as they took in the sights.

Joe and Sophie, for their part, walked very far ahead of the lucky-in-love couple, though they weren’t shy of engaging in some affection of their own.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are currently moving at a break-neck speed in their relationship.

She’s vocal, which is so critical to the unique position she’s in. She talks about issues that matter and she steps into the fray when she feels she needs to. Here's to the fearless @priyankachopra! #PriyankaChopra #MaximHot100 #MaximIndia pic.twitter.com/4ePsWse0CP — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) June 30, 2018

The couple made their relationship “Instagram official” not too long ago by wearing matching gold rings and posting it on the popular social media picture site.

There are some onlookers who think that the duo will be engaged by the end of the year, mostly because Nick is reportedly “obsessed” with Priyanka.

The only thing that’s holding Nick from proposing to his Indian girlfriend, according to the previous Inquisitr report, is the fact that he isn’t the type to “rush into” an engagement.

However, all signs are pointing to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra getting very serious, very quickly. Nick recently went to India with Meghan Markle’s bestie to meet her parents and the rest of her extended family, and Priyanka recently attended a Jonas family wedding in New Jersey with her beau.

Plus, the fact that Priyanka and Sophie Turner are such good friends is another sign that Nick wants to make her a part of the family.

It looks like the future is certainly bright for the future of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship!