Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Put Beach Bodies On Display During Family Vacation In Greece

The lovebirds have been making a relaxing tour of Europe, taking the time to get some sun and some waves along the way.

In the midst of a long vacation meandering through Europe, including stopovers at historic Pompeii and Capri, iconic actor Matthew McConaughey and his lovely wife Camila Alves most recently took a time out in beachy Greece according to The Daily Mail.

Taking their time to explore the paradisal Greek island of Antiparos, both McConaughey and Alves took the time to bare their bodies under the sun and surf in order to best enjoy their beautiful surroundings. The veteran actor of The Wolf of Wall Street was bedecked in a pair of red board shorts and slick black sunglasses while Alves decided on a mismatched floral bikini of mostly white, hot pink, and bright yellow.

The married couple appeared awestruck by the breathtaking view, with McConaughey gesturing towards the panoramic and picturesque seashore as the duo dipped themselves into the water, wading through the shallows together.

Since they started their European vacation, they’ve toured the ruins of Pompeii in Italy and took in a leisurely boat ride excursion circumnavigating the Italian island of Capri with their three children in tow – 8-year-old daughter Vida and sons Levi, 9, and Livingstone, 5.

Departing from Italy after taking in the sights and scenery, the family enjoyed a brief respite in Mykonos before eventually moving on to the idyllic island of Antiparos.

McConaughey recently took to the pages of Cigar Aficionado to spell out his love for his wife, Alves, whom he met in 2006 when his biological “clock started ticking” as the actor neared the big 4-0.

“I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age but I didn’t want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can’t find a mate. I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing, but at that point, I wasn’t hunting… And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, ‘Who is that?’ And it was Camila.” the actor said to interviewers with the tobacco magazine.

The pair became engaged in 2011 and wed the following year in a fairly private ceremony limited to 120 guests including Reese Witherspoon, Kenny Chesney, and Woody Harrelson according to People.

McConaughey has not been shy in gushing to the press, professing his love for Camila Alves throughout their time together. In an earlier interview with now-reformed and tamed pop culture magazine Playboy, the award-winning star of the silver screen called his wife a rarity, not the type of woman that could be had on demand.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“When I saw the woman who is now my wife, I was at a club making margaritas at my table with friends. When she walked in wearing this aqua dress, I went, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ … You can’t dial up that kind of woman.”

Closing out the interview with a reiteration of his faithfulness within the relationship, McConaughey said he’s never strayed from her side, never breaking their sacred wedding vows to one another.

“I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly,” he said to writers for Playboy, “I like being under her spell. I don’t want to break that spell.”

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey playing soccer in Antiparos, Greece ???????? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xbUZBlk8lW — Greek Concert Status (@GreekConcert) July 6, 2018

A recent Twitter post purported to show McConaughey and long-time friend Woody Harrelson engaged in a pick-up game of soccer in Antiparos, meaning that his attentions weren’t always exclusively dedicated to Alves during their travels as the boys had a bit of fun together.