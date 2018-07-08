Prince George and Princess Charlotte could make an appearance in the familiar role

Princess Eugenie will walk down the aisle in October with Jack Brooksbank in October, but she hasn’t yet shared the list of who will be in her wedding party. While it seems likely that Princess Beatrice will be Eugenie’s Pippa to her Kate Middleton, the rest of the wedding party will likely be made up of children from the families and the kids of close friends.

Town & Country has a list of prospects for the positions of page boys and maids of honor. Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte served in the weddings of their Uncle Harry and Auntie Pippa, and so it’s plausible that they could make another appearance on their whirlwind tour of wedding parties.

T&C says that royal bridal parties are generally made up mostly of children.

“Unlike in American wedding parties, royal bridal attendants are typically kids, usually young relatives or children of the bride and groom’s close friends. With that in mind, we can expect Eugenie and Jack to choose a few youngsters to serve in their wedding party this fall.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are old pros at this point. Prince William is Princess Eugenie’s first cousin, and so George and Charlotte would be a natural choice.

Princess Eugenie has been friends with Holly Branson (daughter of Virgin Airlines founder, Richard Branson) for years, and Holly’s children, Artie and Ella Andrewes look to be just the right age to be part of the wedding party, and they are darn cute on their mom’s Instagram.

Prince Edward (Princess Eugenie’s uncle) and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex have a ten-year-old son, James, Viscount Severn, who could be a page boy and potentially help his first cousin, Princess Beatrice wrangle the other little ones in the wedding party.

Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie’s father also has a sister, Princess Anne, and her daughter, Zara Tindall has a four-year-old daughter, Mia Grace Tindall who is adorable and would work beautifully as a maid of honor alongside her cousin, Princess Charlotte.

Lastly, we have Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips (Zara Tindall’s brother) and his wife, Autumn. Now, Savannah is a bit of a wildcard, as she would be called the “class clown” of the Windsors, says Elle UK. Savannah, age seven is the one who could be seen on the balcony of Queen Elizabeth making funny faces and shushing Prince George. She’s also the one who reportedly pushed Prince George down a hill at a polo event.

It’s likely that Princess Eugenie has other friends with little ones, but this is a pretty good place to start in preparation for the October festivities.