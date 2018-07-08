Rachel McCord Hits The Beach In A Sheer White Bikini

But the "swimsuit" looks a lot like lingerie.

Rachel McCord was recently spotted soaking up the sun at a beach in a “swimsuit” that looked a lot like lingerie.

As The Daily Mail reports, McCord wore sheer white lacy bra-top with high waisted bottoms and accessorized her look with trendy aviator sunglasses. She did not go to the beach alone, though. The blogger/social media influencer hit the waves with her husband, author Rick Schirmer and model, Eva Pepaj. Pepaj paired her dark locks with a flirty black bikini.

The creator of The McCord List has rocked this type of see-through style in white before. At the Rose Day in Los Angeles, last month, she wore a white crop top with a sheer skirt embellished with fabric flowers which showed off her toned physique.

McCord seems to be a big fan of shades as an accessory. Based on photos from the event published by The Daily Mail, she wore a pair of round sunglasses to cap off her look on this occasion, along with a blush pink handbag and light-brown strappy heels.

Rachel Mccord is the younger sister of Beverly Hills 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord but she’s been able to establish a name all her own as a media personality and branding specialist. She has some acting credits in her arsenal, though, primarily on television shows. Her IMDB page notes that she has appeared on TV projects like American Heiress (2007), and Victorious (2010). She is also listed as a co-host on Hollyscoop and as a writer and producer on a couple of short films.

But she’s probably best known for creating The McCord List which is a network that connects online influencers, creatives and luxury brands. They host a series of glitzy, exclusive events where brands are able to interact with these online celebrities who have hordes of fans on social media. These shindigs aren’t open to any and everyone. To apply to be on the list, there’s a sign-up page on their website.

According to their website, Rachel Mccord has given lectures on female entrepreneurship, social media and branding at colleges like UCLA, USC, LMU, FIDM, and USOW. McCord has also been an investor on the business-focused competition show, Elevator Pitch by Entrepreneur Magazine.

McCord, who has over 120,000 followers on Instagram, has also written a self-help guide for women called Slay The Fame Game, which offers tips to help ordinary people create and expand their audience on social media.