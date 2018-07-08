Gal Gadot Takes A Break From Filming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ To Visit Children’s Hospital Dressed As Wonder Woman

Pictures showed the actress meeting with kids and holding a baby.

Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman on the big screen, and to a group of hospital-bound kids, she became the superhero in real life.

This week, the actress paid a visit to Inova’s Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, meeting with some of the patients there while wearing her Wonder Woman garb. As Screen Rant noted, Gadot is in the area filming the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, the latest in the superhero series.

The hospital visit went off without fanfare from Gadot, but gained national attention after the hospital shared some of the pictures from her visit on Facebook.

This is not the first time that Gal Gadot has used her Wonder Woman character for a greater purpose. In the past, the actress has spoken about the importance of showing a strong female superhero character, especially in an industry where women have not always been receptive to women.

“With everything that’s going on in Hollywood and sexual harassment, there’s always the women empowerment conversation. But there cannot be women empowerment if women don’t have this visual in their subconsciousness, and if men don’t have it either,” Gadot said in Variety‘s Actors on Actors series. “It’s important for boys and men to see that a woman can be super great.”

Gadot added that she became emotional when seeing Wonder Woman’s first fight sequence on the big screen and thinking about the larger implications of a female superhero who could stand side-by-side with traditional male superheroes.

“It was the first time for me — as a woman, a girl, a female — that I saw an image of strong women that are beautiful and confident and can take care of themselves,” said Gadot. “I was shocked by it, and then I was more shocked by the fact that I never saw anything like that.”

She continues to use the character for good. Pictures of Gal Gadot visiting the children’s hospital in Wonder Woman garb have gone viral, including one where the actress holds a baby.

Gal Gadot now joins other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have taken their characters into children’s hospitals. Chris Pratt has been known to take his Starlord costume on trips to see ailing children, including a visit to a Boston home for kids and their families to stay during battles with cancer. As Screen Crush noted, the trip was the result of a Super Bowl bet with Captain America actor Chris Evans, with the loser taking their character to a charity.