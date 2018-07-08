Woman Bitten By Deadly Brown Recluse Spider Finds 50 More In Apartment, Landlord Won’t Let Her Out Of Lease

A Tennessean woman is recovering in thie hospital after being bit by a brown recluse spider multiple times, WSMV reports.

Angela Wright of Brentwood, Tennessee, detailed her experience of dealing with multiple brown recluse bites. Earlier this week, it was reported that she woke up with arm pain, noticing some odd bumps on her chest and arm, that she didn’t think much of at the time.

She took a trip to the doctor’s office, and was provided with medication. A few days later, Wright was rushed to the hospital, after describing that she felt like she was hallucinating. Speaking on her condition:

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t move and I could barely swallow. They said I was forming bubbles in my lungs, which could have caused pneumonia, and they said if I would have waited a few more hours or maybe until the next morning if I would have made it, I would have had a stroke.”

At the time, Wright was living at the “Views of Brentwood” apartment complex. She contacted the complex’s management team, and her unit was sprayed to deal with any potential infestation. Unfortunately, those efforts were made in vain. Upon checking the apartment, Wright found more brown recluses, which were tucked away in her bed, the ceiling, and even in one of her shoes.

A woman was hospitalized after being bitten by a brown recluse spider in her Brentwood apartment. She later found almost 50 spiders living with her. "We were finding brown recluses left and right, in our bed, in the ceiling, in the iron, in her shoe." https://t.co/kf3c1Du8u0 — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) July 4, 2018

Unsurprisingly, she decided to vacate her apartment, and is in the process of moving out. Unfortunately, the apartment complex is being less than understanding with regards to Wright’s request to break her lease. The only option she has is to be given a 60-day notice, where she would have to pay $2,200. Wright was not content with the situation:

“They said the only thing they can do is give me a 60-day notice and I will have to fulfill that. This isn’t my problem. I came here thinking this was a nice place to live.”

Speaking to WSMV, attorney John Augusta of EastSide Legal chimed in on the situation. In this case, a renter would have to prove that their residence is uninhabitable, and is no longer safe to occupy. This is often seen in cases of black mold, plumbing issues, and yes, infestations. Augusta advises:

“If he fails to correct the infestation, if she’s given him 14 days notification and he still hasn’t done anything, then she needs to file an action in general sessions court.”

This advice falls in line with the implied warranty of habitability laws in Tennessee. Augusta also stressed that the biggest mistake a renter can make is to refuse to continue paying rent, as this tilts the scales in favor of the landlord.

