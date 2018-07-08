NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Bledsoe, Brogdon, Snell & Draft Pick For Kemba Walker, ‘Hoops Habit’ Suggests

Does trading for Kemba Walker make sense for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Charlotte Hornets superstar Kemba Walker is frequently mentioned in various NBA trade rumors in the past months. After the Hornets suffered another disappointing season, the 28-year-old point guard gave a major hint regarding his potential departure if the team won’t make a huge upgrade on their roster this summer. To prevent from losing him as an unrestricted free agent next offseason without getting anything in return, the Hornets could soon make him available on the trading block.

According to Simon Smith of Hoops Habit, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in adding Kemba Walker to their team is the Milwaukee Bucks. Now that LeBron James is playing in the Western Conference, the Bucks are expected to do everything they could to become the new ruler of the East. The Bucks made a huge step forward when they hired Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach, and as of now, their main focus should be upgrading their current roster.

Trading for Kemba Walker makes a lot of sense for the Bucks, knowing that they need more star power to fully dominate the Eastern Conference. Walker is undeniably a better point guard than Eric Bledsoe. Walker will give the Bucks another reliable option on the offensive end of the floor next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 80 games he played last season, Walker averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

“For the Bucks, the acquisition of Walker would the Bucks with a legitimate sidekick to pair with Antetokounmpo for next season and beyond. With an offensive mind such as Budeholzer in charge, Walker’s offensive talents could be utilized even further considering Bud’s acumen and the talent surrounding him on the Bucks’ roster, which Milwaukee would hope is enough to convince him to re-sign after one season.”

In the proposed trade deal by Hoops Habit, the Bucks will be sending Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon, Tony Snell, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Hornets for Kemba Walker and Marvin Williams. The suggested trade works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. The deal will not only give the Bucks another superstar but also a big man, Williams, who can space the floor.

For the Hornets, Eric Bledsoe could immediately replace Kemba Walker as their starting point guard next season, while the former Rookie of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, could be someone Charlotte could build around in case they decide to go on a different path. As of now, the Hornets don’t show any indication that they plan to move Walker this offseason. The recent acquisition of Bismack Biyombo and Tony Parker showed that the Hornets are ready to return to the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the 2018-19 NBA season.