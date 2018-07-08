Iggy Azalea Flaunts Curvy Bikini Body Amid Butt Plastic Surgery Rumors

The Australian rapper admits getting breast implants and a nose job but denies butt plastic surgery.

Rapper Iggy Azalea showcased her voluptuous bikini body on Instagram in a series of selfies where she sported both athletic underwear and tiny bikinis.

In one photo, Azalea casually lounges on a white couch in a bra and panties to promote the Fashion Nova clothing brand. Not surprisingly, Iggy’s legion of Instagram fans complimented the blonde bombshell on her tiny waist and jaw-dropping curves.

Azalea has long been plagued by rumors that she has undergone butt-implant plastic surgery to enhance her glutes, but she has repeatedly denied these claims.

“People have been saying I have bum implants forever, but I don’t have butt implants!” Azalea told The Project in 2015. “I have no problem talking about cosmetic surgery.”

‘This Is My Real Bum’

Iggy has admitted getting a nose job and breast implants, as the Inquisitr previously reported. “They aren’t my real boobs, but it is my real bum,” she said.

Azalea said she got breast implants in 2015 to balance out her body, which is bottom-heavy. Iggy said she got annoyed at constantly having to sew pads into her dance costumes to make her chest look fuller.

Azalea, who has a naturally tiny waist, insists her flat abs are because of diet and exercise, not plastic surgery or liposuction.

“I do have a small waist, I have to work on it,” Azalea confessed. “I am never allowed to eat what I want.”

Iggy said she tried to become a model when she first came to the United States from her native Australia years ago.

The 5-foot-10 blonde beauty said modeling agents immediately told her to lose weight and fix her nose because it had a little bump.

“When I first got to the States, people told me I should think about modeling so I went to a few agencies, but once they measured my body, they didn’t like me anymore,” Azalea told Vogue.

In 2015, Azalea confessed that she did get a nose job after initially denying the rumors. Her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, said he tried to give her as natural a look as possible. Ghavami said he got rid of her bump and refined the tip of her nose.

Fans insist that Iggy underwent chin plastic surgery based on suspicious before-and-after photos, but the musician has never admitted this.

