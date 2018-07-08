Michael Selyem: Anti-Gang Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters ‘C***’ And ‘B****’ On Social Media, Still Has His Job

Twitter fills with calls to fire 50-year-old San Bernardino County, California, prosecutor Selyem, who has also reportedly made other offensive social media posts.

Michael Selyem, a 50-year-old Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino County, California, faces calls for his firing this weekend after a report in The San Bernardino Sun uncovered a series of offensive social media posts — including one appearing to call for Maxine Waters, a 14-term member of congress from Los Angeles, to be shot.

Selyem, who hung up on a Sun reporter who called asking him to explain his social media outbursts, made his comment about Waters on a right-wing Facebook page titled “ForAmerica,” according to a screen capture posted by The Sun, in response to post regarding Waters’ comments after Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was ejected from a Virginia restaurant, as The Inquisitr reported.

Waters made statements approving of Sanders’ ejection — which came just as news about Trump’s immigration policy of splitting children from their parents was dominating headlines.

“For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend [Trump], they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop [at] a department store. The people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them,” Waters said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

Selyem — who leads “a unit tasked with cracking down on criminal gang activity that surged as members moved inland from Los Angeles County in search of more affordable housing,” according to The Sun — responded to a post about Waters’ remark with a comment on the ForAmerica page.

“Being a loud-mouthed c*nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this b*tch by now…” Selyem wrote.

But the Waters post was not the only time Selyem had made racist and offensive posts on social media. In another post, according to the news service AlterNet, Selyem posted a digitally altered meme that purportedly showed former First Lady Michelle Obama holding a sign that read, “Trump touched my penis.”

In a separate social media rant, Selyem responded to another user who had posted remarks critical of a police shooting by saying, “That s—bag got exactly what he deserved…. You reap what you sow. And by the way go f— yourself you liberal s—bag,” according to The Sun.

And in another, the paper reported, Selyem — whose anti-gang unit focuses largely on Latino gang members — posted a photo of a man wearing a Mexican sombrero-style hat, with the caption, “Mexican word of the day: Hide.”

In response to a post by the far-right publication Breitbart and reproduced by The Sun, Selyem wrote, “I am all for white males immigrating here and starting a business. It is the terrorist a******s sneaking in here wanting to kill me and my family that I am opposed to.”

As the Sun story reporting Selyem’s posts went viral on Saturday, Twitter users quickly called for Selyem’s firing — and for a reexamination of his previous cases as a prosecutor for racial bias.

Time to start digging through some of those old convictions of his, too. Something tells me there’s probably some serious suppression of evidence, witness tampering and the like out there. — Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz) July 7, 2018

#MichaelSelyem how did trump miss this guy? Surprised he's not chief of staff or the AG. — Samuel Loomis (@SamuelLoomis3) July 8, 2018

Hey @sbcitygov DA, Why hasn’t Michael Selyem been fired? While you’re at it, give @SanBernardinoPD and @FBI a call to investigate his threats to @RepMaxineWaters. Or do you condone violent hate speech? https://t.co/jp9EOMEL13 — Stephen Black (@stephenablack) July 8, 2018

Why do you employee racist prosecutors like Michael Selyem? — Amber Green (@LellySDCA) July 8, 2018

According to The Sun, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s office has been aware of Selyem’s offensive posts since June 25, after another employee there filed an internal complaint against Selyem over the posts.

“We have been made aware of the negative comments and they do not represent the views of the District Attorney’s Office,” said the county’s District Attorney Mike Ramos.