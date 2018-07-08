Man Caught On Video Assaulting Waitress At Milwaukee Restaurant, Co-Worker Pulls Out Gun

The George Webb restaurant co-worker was a concealed-carry weapons license holder.

A Milwaukee restaurant employee was caught on tape being viciously assaulted by an angry customer. The employee’s co-worker then pulled out a gun on the assailant.

As ABC News reports, the incident happened at Milwaukee’s George Webb restaurant on June 29, but didn’t come to widespread media attention until Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan obtained restaurant security camera footage and released it to the public.

“It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual.”

According to WITI-TV (Milwaukee), the customer, who is a regular at the restaurant, had been cursing at the waitress during the entire meal, complaining that the food was taking too long. He then demanded his money back. When told that wasn’t happening, he jumped behind the counter and assaulted the waitress, sucker-punching her from behind.

Almost immediately, a restaurant employee, who is legally authorized to carry concealed weapons, pulls out her gun and aims it at the assailant. He leaves the kitchen.

You can watch the video of the assault below, but be warned: it contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Milwaukee police say they are familiar with the man, who is known to be an area drug dealer with a long rap sheet for violence. They have not released his name, as of this writing, and he has not yet been captured.

Alderman Donovan praised the gun owner for her quick thinking.

“One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon. Sadly, I’m told the co-worker quit her job shortly after the incident.”

In fact, she has quit, according to WITI. The assault victim, however, is back at work.

George Webb is a burger chain with locations in Milwaukee and the surrounding suburbs. The manager at the location where the incident occurred does allow employees to be armed, employees say, provided they’re properly licensed.

In a statement, the restaurant’s management group responded to the incident.

“We were alerted to an incident that took place at our Mitchell Street location on June 29 and are working directly with the injured employee, store manager and franchise owner to review the events.”

For Donovan, the incident is a perfect example of just how bad crime has gotten in his part of Milwaukee.