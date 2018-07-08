‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 9: Sally’s Sick Of Hope’s Meddling, Steffy Questions Liam

New B&B spoilers reveal that Hope isn't only upsetting Steffy's relationsip, but Sally's too.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 9 promise that Hope (Annika Noelle) remains front and center of everyone’s thoughts. It seems as if her internet troll is not the only person with ill feelings towards Hope. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is upset because she is pregnant with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) child but has decided to go ahead with the wedding plans regardless, but questions whether Liam has now changed his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Liam at the cliff house saying, “I don’t think Hope intended to get pregnant.” It seems likely that he is having a conversation with Steffy about Hope’s intentions. Perhaps Steffy is questioning whether Hope wanted to get pregnant on purpose to trap Liam into marriage. However, Liam certainly believes in Hope and doesn’t think it was a premeditated pregnancy.

But things heat up when Steffy asks her fiancé if he still intends to marry her. Liam is well-known for his indecisive tendencies and no doubt he is now unsure of what he wants to do. On the one hand, he has always put family first, but the question now is which family to choose since he has two. Hope has already told him that she doesn’t want to put him in a corner but doesn’t want to be the sideline family. No doubt, Steffy feels the same. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, she doesn’t want to be put through what her father put her mother through.

“You still want to get married, don’t you?”

In other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will be relaxing at the beach house when she will confide in her new beau. According to She Knows Soaps, she will tell Wyatt that Hope gave her a warning. However, it seems as if the warning was not even work related.

“It’s one thing to go on about my job, but really to meddle in my personal life? Where does she get off?”

Of course, Sally is livid as it seems as if Hope is warning her around Wyatt. Hope used to be married to Wyatt (and broke his heart when she left him for his brother) and apparently feels entitled to say something to Sally about her treatment of him. Obviously, she doesn’t know who Sally Spectra is yet and exactly how feisty she can get. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.