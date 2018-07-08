Iggy Azalea & Tyga Take A Shot At Bella Hadid In ‘Kream’ Music Video

The Aussie rapper's new song features an explicit mix of pop culture references.

Iggy Azalea is not holding back in her new music video. The Aussie rapper teamed up with Tyga for the song “Kream,” and while the video is totally NSFW, the lyrics include lots of Easter eggs for pop culture fans.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Iggy’s new video is full of cash, booty, and a ton of twerk-tastic moves. But the lyrics to “Kream” are even more interesting. Iggy’s new song samples Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary 1993 song “C.R.E.A.M.,” and the 28-year-old rapper also references late punk rock icon Sid Vicious, as well as supermodel Bella Hadid as a team of twerkers, provide background noise.

In a bedroom scene with Tyga, Iggy raps about the sister of Gigi Hadid, saying:

“Dressed in designer, she could get heightening/ And it’s perfect timing, dream with the tanny/ Bella Hadid, homie could get it.”

While it’s hard to tell if Iggy and Tyga are inviting Bella Hadid to join them in a threesome or if they are simply shading her, MTV recalled Hadid’s October, 2017 appearance on an episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping” series in which she was roasted for saying things like, “home boy is gonna, like, get it.” Could Iggy’s song be poking fun at Hadid? In the video, Tyga is definitely smirking over the mention of the model.

There must be something about Bella Hadid that inspires songwriters. Hadid, who was previously linked to The Weeknd, was seemingly referenced in his song “Wasted Time.” The track on The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy album seems to be about how much he misses his ex, although the musician had some help writing the song with Skrillex, Frank Dukes, and Starrah.

Hadid also recently denied that Drake’s song “Finesse” is about her, although fans aren’t so sure. In the song, Drake alludes to a relationship with a woman who sounds a lot like Hadid, complete with Fashion Week ties and a “hot” sister. Hadid took to Twitter to assure followers the girl Drake raps about is not her, and she made it clear she is just friends with the rapper, calling any other insinuations “disrespectful.”

Bella Hadid has not yet spoken out about her name check in Iggy Azalea’s “Kream.”

In addition to “Kream,” Iggy Azalea released the song “Tokyo Snow Trip.” Both songs are expected to appear on Iggy Azalea’s upcoming EP, Survive the Summer, which drops August 3. You can see Azalea’s “Kream” video below.

Warning: Explicit lyrics and content.