Kate Middleton’s Supernanny For Prince Louis Prohibited From Spanking Cambridge Children

Physical punishment is a big no-no for Prince Louis' elite nanny.

Maria Barrallo, the supernanny the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired to look after their royal children, cannot spank or physically punish Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or the newest addition to the Cambridge brood, Prince Louis.

According to Express UK, Barrallo learned not to use physical punishment when disciplining children from Norland College, where she was trained and graduated as an elite nanny. Apparently, the school has a strict rule against spanking.

There have been studies in the past that have questioned whether or not physical punishment is beneficial to children’s behavior. According to brookings.edu, spanking is effective in altering a child’s behavior short-term. However, studies have shown that there are long-term effects to physical punishment that might far out-weigh the short-term changes in a child’s behavior. For instance, physical punishment may result in children having distant relationships with their parents. Future mental issues are also related to frequent and several physical punishment.

Norland’s aversion to physical discipline is based on the ideology that spanking punishes the child and not the bad behavior. Norland-nannies are taught that children aren’t naughty or bad, but the way they behave can be. Supernannies who are caught using physical punishment to discipline a child will be “struck off” by the Norland College. The school’s vice principal, Mandy Donaldson, told Business Insider that Norland’s employment agency provides support to their super-nannies throughout their career.

“The reality of living in and working for a family can be tough, and (the agency is) there at the end of the phone if (any Norland-nanny) need(s) support and don’t know how to do something. (The agency is) there if they have any questions, from how long to cook an apple pie for, to supporting children through a traumatic event, like a bereavement in the family,” she said.

Based on Donaldson’s words, the term “struck off” seems to mean that any Norland-nanny would be expelled from the school or barred from any form of support by the agency if he/she resorted to physical punishment.

Losing the agencies support could be detrimental to a Norland-nanny’s carrier as the school’s agency helps supper-nannies find jobs with high-profile families which affects their salaries. A Norland-nanny gets paid between £26,000 to £42,000 for work in London and. £35,000 to £60,000 for work outside London. Norland-nannies who work with families overseas can receive a salary up to £75,000. Considering that each supernanny is given training in several fields from driving maneuvers to get away from paparazzi to good old party planning.