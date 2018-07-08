Kristen Stewart Dons Calvin Klein Underwear While Stepping Out In LA

Kristen Stewart looked ready to lose a few layers of clothing while enduring the LA heat yesterday.

The residents of Los Angeles have endured sweltering temperatures of over 100 degrees this weekend. For most, these temperatures meant staying inside of their air-conditioned homes and waiting for things to cool off outside. Former Twilight star Kristen Stewart, however, appeared ready to shed a few layers of clothing in an attempt to make the LA heat wave more tolerable after taking a solo trip to a spa.

According to Daily Mail, the 28-year-old actress sported a pair of white Calvin Klein lady boxers after stepping out of an LA spa. While the actress wasn’t just walking around in a pair of underwear, she wore a pair of small and short black denim shorts that did very little for covering her Calvin Klein waistband. Kristen paired her tiny denim shorts and her white underwear with a stripped yellow T-shirt, thick brown socks, and a pair of black trainers.

Wearing a pair of rectangular sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harmful UV rays, Stewart’s facial expressions made it clear how uncomfortable the heat was. Her short blonde locks appeared styled as spikes in a few of the photos. In other photos, her blonde locks looked pushed back out of her face and drenched in sweat.

Leaving the spa and heading for her vehicle to get out of the sun, Daily Mail speculated Kristen’s vehicle may have been in an accident recently because of a large dent and some scratches on one of the rear doors.

Kristen’s supermodel girlfriend Stella Maxwell was nowhere to be seen during this brazen outing into the Los Angeles heat. The pair have been together since 2016, and it isn’t that uncommon to see the smitten couple enjoying a casual stroll around LA together.

In fact, Inquisitr reported Stella and Kristen were spotted grocery shopping together to stock up on last minute supplies for their Independence Day celebrations just a few days ago. On that particular outing, it was Maxwell that landed media and paparazzi attention for her choice of attire.

Professionally, Kristen has been hard at work – not letting the LA heat get in the way of her career. Stewart is currently filming a based-on-a-real-story titled Against All Enemies.

Rumors have also recently swirled about trouble in her relationship with Stella as well as the possibility of a rekindled romance with Robert Pattinson. Unfortunately for Twilight fans hoping to see Robert and Kristen together again, Stewart is notorious about her wishes to remain private about her love life. More over, Stewart and Maxwell seem smitten as ever anytime they are spotted on an LA stroll together.