Watch Thailand Soccer Team Cave Rescue Livestream: Where To Find Live Video Of Harrowing Rescue Attempt

Local officials said there is a small window of favorable conditions to start the rescue mission.

The effort to rescue the Thailand soccer team trapped in a cave is underway, and those who want to follow a livestream of the harrowing rescue will have a few options to keep up with the treacherous recovery.

On Sunday, the Thai government said that conditions were right to start the operation to rescue the 12 young boys and their coach who have been trapped in a cave. As CBS News reported, a team of 18 rescue operation specialists including five Thai divers are taking part, helping navigate the boys through a narrow cave with large stretches under water.

The team became trapped in the cave after entering to explore and being forced deeper into the cave when a monsoon led to flooding. The rising water filled large stretches of the cave, cutting off the team’s escape route and keeping rescuers from finding the team for 10 days, CBS News noted.

On Sunday, there was a break in the rain and a small window to start the rescue attempt, the Thai government said. With the rainy season approaching, it could have been months before another opportunity arose, local officials said.

“Now and in the next three or four days, the conditions are perfect [for evacuation] in terms of the water, the weather and the boys’ health,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of the Chiang Rai province, told the BBC News.

Those who watch a livestream of the Thailand soccer team’s rescue could be in for a long viewing. Because the journey through the cave is so treacherous, it is expected to take 11 hours to bring each boy to safety, CBS News reported.

The boys were given instructions on how to use scuba gear and each of them will be escorted by two specialists, the Herald Sun reported. There have been oxygen tanks left along the route to help them complete the long journey.

But even with the help of the experts, the journey is a dangerous one. This week, a former Thai Navy SEAL died after passing out during the journey through the cave, and officials said some of the boys are in poor condition from their long stay in the cave.

Ten ambulances lined up inside the rescue area, four choppers down the road, the area is being quarantined of media. Steady rain overnight appears to have forced the hand of rescuers and brought forward an evacuation at #Thamluangcave pic.twitter.com/ABcRe8e6kv — amanda hodge (@hodgeamanda) July 8, 2018

Those who want to watch the Thailand cave rescue livestream will have a few choices. There are several international news outlets following the Thailand rescue live, including Australia’s ABC News and the Al Jazeera. And CBS News is publishing live updates from the rescue effort as well.