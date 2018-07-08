Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nomination Process Inspired By Reality TV Show ‘The Apprentice’

Trump appreciates top Supreme Court nominee candidate's writing ability.

Just a bit more than one day before President Donald Trump announces his candidate to replace retiring 81-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court of the United States, details about his selection process made headlines.

With the Telegraph reporting that the president turned to his reality show roots to narrow down his list to just four candidates, some people felt concerns. Trump narrowed his list to Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Thomas Hardiman, and Raymond Kethledge for a seat on the highest court in the land. According to reports, Kethledge remains Trump’s top candidate, but he hasn’t arrived at his final decision yet.

According to a Time report, President Trump spent the weekend before his essential announcement at his private New Jersey club, Bedminster, consulting with critical advisors about which candidate had the best chance of making it through the approval process. Several people joined him, including Vice President Mike Pence.

One apparent goal in Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, which would be his second, is to put the court firmly in conservative territory. Although Justice Kennedy was appointed by a conservative, he’s served a swing vote staying staunchly true to interpreting the true intentions of the Constitution. Many believe with a conservative court, landmark decisions like the 1973 landmark abortion decision, Roe v. Wade, could be overturned either leaving the issue up to states at best or entirely outlawing abortions at worst.

Big decision will soon be made on our next Justice of the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

One of the things Kethledge has going for him is the fact that he’s a talented writer, which apparently Trump admires, especially given his recent mistake-laden tweets on writing, which the Inquisitr recently reported. To the hilarity of many actual writers, the president tweeted, “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

Those in the know believe it’s possible that the president’s choices are a virtual “jump ball,” which means he may go with his gut in the end, and that is a prospect that concerns many given his penchant for making impulsive and rash decisions at times. For the president, the candidate’s image is nearly as important as his or her actual credentials as a judge.

“What really matters is, does this nominee fit a central casting image for a Supreme Court nominee, as well as his or her spouse,” according to one White House source.

No matter who he chooses, his choice will likely affect the United States for decades after his presidency is over making it incredibly important to him. Donald Trump plans to reveal his pick on Monday evening at 9 p.m.