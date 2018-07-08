Sarah Hyland Poses Topless In Tiny Bikini Bottoms, While Celebrating Life

Actress celebrating life poolside after last month's health scare.

Actress Sarah Hyland is celebrating life poolside after experiencing unexpected health issues that left her hospitalized last month. The Modern Family star shared her zest for living with her followers on Instagram in a stunning topless post.

According to a Hollywood Life report, Hyland posed atop a pink floaty, called Funboy, in a refreshing looking swimming pool. The actress snuggled with her dog wearing nothing but thong-style black bikini bottoms. She captioned the images, “DAWG ON A POOL TOY… also #freethenipple #funboy #happiestgirlintheworld #mybooforlife.”

The star’s damp hair fell in beachy waves around her shoulders, and she protected her eyes with oversized gold sunglasses. She was all smiles for the candid snaps. Her dog also smiled in the pictures, and the sweet pup looked incredibly happy to be involved in the relaxing day in the pool.

Unfortunately, a day later, Hyland posted about the Funboy pool floatie’s sad demise. She shared a video of herself on her Instagram story wearing a white strapless bikini top with the caption “Boo bit the @funboy and now it’s ruined. Help please.”

Just one day before the star shared her sunny topless photo, the Inquisitr reported that the actress shared her scars in another tiny bikini when she posed with a group of her friends for her Fourth of July celebration. She captioned the series of four photos from her holiday, “Here are 4 out of about 150 pictures of us. #4thofjuly #babes (it was a very long, tedious and annoying group chat picking which ones to post).”

In 2012, Hyland’s dad donated a kidney to her, so she received a transplant. She’d battled kidney dysplasia, and last week she openly displayed the scars from her life-saving surgery in the fun, but sexy photos.

Hyland revealed her latest health struggles on National Selfie Day, which occurred on June 21. She took to her Instagram story to share an unexpected selfie with her 5.7 million followers on the popular social media platform. Atop the image, which showed her with an incredibly swollen face, she wrote, “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin [sic] cute. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Thankfully Sarah Hyland appears fully recovered from her scare in June, and now she’s enjoying herself with fun in the pool, despite the fact that she lost her beloved pool toy.