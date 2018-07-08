Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Putting His Career ‘On Hold’ For Rumored Girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin

Is the singer choosing love over his career?

Fans might be enjoying all the Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin photos and videos floating around in the media these days, but there’s one thing fans might possibly enjoy even more from the Canadian-born singer. It’s been almost three years since Bieber released his last studio album, Purpose, in November, 2015.

While he had a couple of hits last year, he only debuted one original song, and according to Hollywood Life, that’s as a good as it’s going to get for the time being. The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, is reportedly putting his career “on hold” until further notice and apparently his rumored relationship with model Hailey Baldwin, 21, might have a little or a lot to do with that.

Bieber has been living it up this summer, which seemingly got even better when he and Baldwin reportedly rekindled their romance a month ago. Since then, the two have been spotted hanging out practically every day. Most recently, the couple took their love to the Big Apple, and according to a source close with the singer, the “Love Yourself” crooner isn’t planning on giving up his time with the young model anytime soon by replacing her with his music, especially if that means having to go back on the road.

“He is down for festivals and stuff like Wango Tango, but he doesn’t really have interest in a world tour especially while he is trying to make the Hailey relationship work. She is more important to his career right now.”

To be fair, fans might remember that Bieber decided to cancel his remaining concerts from his Purpose World Tour last July after touring 40 countries and performing 150 concerts. The “Sorry” singer reached out to his fans to apologize for bowing out unexpectedly when he was due for 14 more concerts. He credited his decision to being extremely over-worked and in dire need of “resting.”

A year later, it’s become obvious that the “Company” singer is not about to repeat past mistakes; the source also revealed that when it comes to releasing new music, Bieber will be “taking him time.”

“Justin’s always working on music for himself and others like DJ Khaled, but he is taking time putting together any type of album because he is not very interested in touring. And he would have to tour to support any album that would come out.”

The Biebs was one of the musical guests featured in DJ Khaled’s chat-topping single “I’m The One” from the DJ’s 2017 album, Grateful.

Bieber also offered up his vocals for the remix version of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s smash hit, “Despacito,” which heard the “Confident” singer vocalizing entirely in Spanish. The remix was a huge success, spending over three months in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

On Saturday, the dynamic duo apparently decided to take their relationship from New York City to the Caribbean, as they were spotted in the Bahamas.

.@JustinBieber and @HaileyBaldwin show off their salsa skills while on vacation in the Bahamas???????? pic.twitter.com/AORR19jqk4 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) July 8, 2018

Bieber’s choice to ditch his grueling and emotionally draining music career for the summer seems to be paying off as he appears to be very happy with his current life situation.