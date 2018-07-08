Britney Spears Poses In Barely There Crop Top And Daisy Dukes In Revealing New Photo

Another day, another teeny tiny outfit donned by the one and only Britney Spears. The pop princess is known for showcasing her perfectly toned body on Instagram these days, and Saturday night was met with another revealing glimpse for fans. In her newest post, Britney is sporting an extremely short red crop top cut off just below her chest which is embellished with ruffles around the neckline. The “Womanizer” singer paired the barely-there top with daisy dukes shorts which also left little to the imagination.

Britney seemed to be channeling Jessica Simpson circa 2005. The singer completed her outfit with light brown suede boots and looked ready to walk onto the set of a The Dukes of Hazzard sequel, especially since the singer looks like she hasn’t aged a day since the early ’00s.

The singer wore her hair in a high messy bun and posed with her thumbs slightly pulling down the waistline of her torn jean shorts. The new photo appeared to be a part of a series of photos done by photographer Frances Iacuzzi who Britney tagged in the comment section. A similar photo was shared four days ago to the singer’s page where the only outfit difference was the top. The older photo featured a strapless yellow checker top and had the same jean shorts and suede boots.

???????????? ????: @fiacuzziphotography A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 7, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

Frances also posted the two photos to her personal Instagram page which is filled with hundreds of modeling shots. The photographer shoots a lot of weddings and expecting mothers. The two new posts of Britney are the only of the singer on the photographer’s social media page.

The yellow crop-top photo netted Britney almost a million likes, while the newest photo is raking them in by the minute with over 400,000 in three hours. The comment section began to fill with thousands of compliments from her fans, with many noting the shortness of her cutoff jeans by calling her Daisy.

Many fans also complimented Britney on her toned body, while adding hundreds of fire and heart shared emojis.

“Gorgeous!! Body goals!!” one fan commented.

“You are so beautiful, Britney Spears. You inspire me so much,” another added.

???????????? ????: @fiacuzziphotography A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Whether there were more photos from this revealing photo session remains to be seen, but Britney fans certainly wouldn’t be disappointed to get another on their feeds.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Britney is in talks to return to Las Vegas with a new residency at the Monte Carlo. The mother-of-two left her “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood last New Year’s Eve and is set to receive a much bigger paycheck this time around.