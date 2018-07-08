Free-To-Play Shooter ‘Warframe’ Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Digital Extremes' long-running cooperative shooter is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Publisher and developer Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. As detailed by Polygon, the announcement was made at this year’s Tennocon, a fan-run expo celebrating the free-to-play shooter.

Warframe is a free-to-play, third-person online shooter/action game, that takes place in an evolving sci-fi world. Players take control of members of the Tenno, an ancient race of warriors. The Tenno have awoken from centuries of cryosleep, only to find themselves at war with a handful of factions, including the Grineer, Corpus, Infested, Orokin, and the Tau/Sentinents.

Each of the Tenno’s rival factions are distinguished by specific traits and characteristics that set them apart from one another. The Grineer, for example, are a matriarchal race of weaponized, aging human clones. Corpus, true to its name, is a mega-corporation that utilizes advanced lasers and robotics to turn a profit. The Infested, unsurprisingly, are disfigured victims of the so-called Technocyte virus.

One of Warframe’s main draws is its focus on player versus environment (PvE) gameplay, which sees players teaming up in order to complete missions, along with “Quests” which have a narrative or ongoing story to go along with their objectives. Competitive multiplayer is also present, but Warframe’s most popular mode continues to be its cooperative modes.

While Warframe‘s Nintendo Switch port has just been announced, the core game has been around for quite some time. It originally released on PC back in 2013, with a PlayStation 4 version arriving in November, 2013, just in time for the launch of the console. The game launched on Xbox One in September, 2014.

Despite its age, Warframe remains a popular title today, thanks in part to a number of expansions and updates the game has received over the past five years. Despite being a free download on all of its platforms, it still generates steady revenue thanks to in-game purchases and micro-transactions. Recently, PC gaming company Valve revealed the top 100 games of 2017, measured and ranked by gross revenue. On Steam (Valve’s digital storefront), Warframe ended up being the third-highest grossing game of last year, behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

As of now, details regarding Warframe’s release on Switch are scarce. However, it has been announced that developer Panic Button will be handling the port. The Texas-based company is best known for porting a handful of AAA titles to the Nintendo Switch, including Rocket League, 2016’s Doom, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.