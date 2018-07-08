'The Daily Beast' says that Thomas Markle can make things worse for the duke and duchess.

Most royal watchers assumed that after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married, the circus atmosphere involving the Markle side of the family would drop its tent and leave town. But lately, the Thomas Markle drama seems to have gotten a second wind, and it seems as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cutting ties with Markle’s father.

The Daily Beast says that Thomas Markle has been a self-fulfilling prophecy, telling the press he’s afraid that his daughter and son-in-law are sick of him, and taking money to say it. Thomas Markle has said he doesn’t know why he’s been shunned, but to most people, it seems fairly obvious that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t like the way that her father’s behavior is reflecting on her and the royal family.

Recently Thomas Markle went on TMZ and complained that Donald Trump was going to meet the Queen of England before he did, and he wasn’t happy.

“If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant, ignorant, and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.”

On top of that, Thomas Markle seems to have bonded with Piers Morgan, who seems to enjoy beating up on the Duchess of Sussex publicly.

Thomas Markle Sr. is reportedly starting to wonder if the royals are sick of him https://t.co/9ZsdqN90FY — New York Magazine (@NYMag) July 6, 2018

It is rumored that Thomas Markle took a “few thousand pounds” to give a tell-all to Good Morning Britain and explain that his daughter is breaking his heart by not talking to him. Piers Morgan is now pleading Thomas Markle’s case in print with an op-ed saying that the Duchess of Sussex is heartless.

Meghan Markle was said to be “devastated” by her father’s interviews and the things he has said about the royal family. Many people believe that the Duchess of Sussex has no other choice but to add Thomas Markle to the others in the Markle family who have sold her out and cut all ties. Understandably, Meghan and Prince Harry are concerned that Thomas Markle will attempt to cash in on any future contact with them or with the rest of the royal family. And if past experience is the best predictor of future results, that is what will happen.

The Daily Beast wonders why the royal family didn’t just hook up Thomas Markle with a place to live and an allowance up front to keep him from seeking a payday from the press. Prince William reportedly has helped out his in-laws, as has Prince Charles, so why not Prince Harry?

But the Daily Beast says that Thomas Markle is going to have a hard time getting sympathy for his current predicament.

“He may feel he was treated shabbily, but few in the corridors of Kensington palace have any sympathy for Meghan’s father. Trust, like reputation, is collected in drops and lost in torrents, and it may now be too late for Meghan’s dad to ever regain that precious commodity.”