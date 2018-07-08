Aubrey O’Day Teases Fans In Risque Black Lace, While Announcing New Project

Aubrey O’Day and her Dumblonde bandmate, Shannon Bex, released a new single called “White Hot Lies” off their upcoming album just three days ago. Now, she’s taken to social media to announce another exciting new project.

The singer posted an interesting new Instagram story earlier today. In the shot, which is from above, she’s wearing a risque black lace bustier and gold sandals, and somebody is putting some type of bronzer on her legs. O’Day’s fabulous blonde locks are pinned back from her face, which isn’t visible in the image, with a fun feather adorned clip.

Over the top of the picture, O’Day wrote, “new project coming” complete with smiling emojis. She did not further elaborate in any way what that project might be, but it’s possible that it has something to do with the skimpy, lingerie-inspired outfit she wore in the announcement. Hopefully, she’ll post more details about her new endeavor soon.

Inquisitr recently reported that the group planned to unveil their new music at a fabulous July 4th pool party at the Profundo Day Club at The Ravel Hotel.

On the single’s release date, O’Day posted a video featuring the single cover on her Instagram account. She captioned the teaser, “‘White Hot Lies’ Available now! We are #6 on the dance charts and moving up! We love you #blondemafia and appreciate your support on our new single! So excited to continue to share our music with you all. (Sidebar: our single cover is actually Shan’s Mom at studio 54) thank you to our crazy talented team who made this song what it is!’

According to Page Six, O’Day’s July 4th return to New York was her first one since the details her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. in 2011 made headlines. The former Danity Kane star appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice where she met the now first son while filming Donald Trump’s reality TV show.

According to all the hints O’Day dropped on Instagram these past few months, the sophomore album from Dumblonde draws heavily from the affair and O’Day’s experience getting over the heartbreak. In fact, some tracks on the album include re-recorded voicemails she received during the relationship.

The album’s first single, “White Hot Lies,” starts, “Your white hot lies electrify me. Dark side, bright light both look right to me. Wrong right, feels like maybe that’s what I need.”

The catchy tune struck the right chord with fans and did very well on the dance charts. The blondemafia eagerly await the group’s next single.