‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Rafe Race To Save Ciara’s Life

Days of our Lives will be starting off the new week with some big drama. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action as the situation with Ciara and Ben comes to a boil.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) continues to lose control of himself. As many fans already know, Ben has serious mental health issues, but they have been combated by the medication that his doctors have given him.

However, because Ben is currently in a remote cabin in the woods taking care of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), he is unable to get his medication and he’s started to go off his rocker a bit. It looks like things will really heat up between Ben and Ciara this week, and not in a good way.

Things will go from bad to worse and the cabin will end up on fire. Perhaps the fire is an accident, or maybe it has to do with Ben spiraling out of control. Either way, Ciara’s life will be in serious danger again. Meanwhile, her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will race to find her.

The women of Salem know how to take care of themselves. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/o36zj1y9tX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 5, 2018

Hope knows that her daughter is with Ben, and she is not happy about the situation. Ben is a known murderer, who killed three people, Paige Larson, Serena Mason, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey), who was later brought back from the dead with Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. Days of our Lives viewers know that Ben claims to be a changed man, and that his medication is working. However, without it he could revert back to his old ways.

Hope and Rafe will scramble to find Ciara this week, and when they’ll soon realize that she is in the same cabin that Ben once brought Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi) to and attempted to kill her by burning her alive. When Hope and Rafe get to the scene they’ll likely find the fire already blazing.

Ciara will try to save herself, but she has a broken leg from her recent motorcycle crash. She’ll eventually pass out, leaving her survival in the hands of others yet again. It seems likely that Hope and Rafe will get to her in time, as Days of our Lives is now teasing Ciara and Ben as one of the couples heating up the soap opera this summer.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.