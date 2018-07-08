Tomi Lahren And Milo Yiannopoulos To Reportedly Star In Anti Abortion Movie

Details about the production are being closely guarded, media outlets report.

Conservative provocateurs Tomi Lahren and Milo Yiannopoulos are taking their careers from social media to the big screen. At least that’s according to The Daily Beast who reports that the two political mouthpieces have been cast in an anti-abortion movie about Roe v Wade.

Lahren has reportedly been cast as Sally Blackmun, daughter of Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun. He was the judge who penned the opinion in the Roe v. Wade case. In the film, she’ll be depicted as a volunteer at Planned Parenthood who challenges her father’s opinions on abortion.

Yiannopoulos’s purported role in the film is more controversial. The Daily Beast reports that he will play Dr. David Sopher. Other than being an abortion doctor, he was the inventor of the Sopher ovum forceps, a surgical device that’s used to remove remnants of the placenta from the uterus to avoid infection in women who have just given birth.

One crew member told The Daily Beast that he’ll be portrayed as a doctor who had no “feeling” in regards to the babies he was aborting. They add that the script describes Dr. Sopher as “an Anglo-Jew from India, with an unusual habit of an awkward giggle at the end of every sentence.”

Production details have been kept secret. Some cast-members have no idea that Lahren and Yiannopoulos have roles in the film. Their source on the crew said that “somebody” insisted their pictures be left off of the wall in the production office.

Milo Yiannopoulos, Tomi Lahren cast in secret Roe v. Wade movie https://t.co/1h8dYjSJ9Y pic.twitter.com/9HvOm07ABm — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2018

The Hollywood Reporter’s article about the film also paints the picture of a movie shrouded in mystery. They report that director Nick Loeb and his producing partner Cathy Allyn have been shooting the film under a fake name to make it easier for them to book locations.

Nick Loeb used to date Sofia Vergara and is locked in an ongoing custody battle with the Modern Family actress over some frozen embryos.

THR reveals that other actors who have expressed right-wing views in the past will play Supreme Court justices. These actors include Jon Voight and Robert Davi. Other judges will reportedly be played by Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe, Wade Williams, Richard Portnow, and John Schneider. Stacey Dash, former Fox News contributor, and congressional candidate has been cast as Mildred Jefferson, the first black female graduate from Harvard Medical School who later became a president of the National Right To Life organization.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers claim to be in negotiations for a distribution deal and want to release the film in January 2019.