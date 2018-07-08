Princess Eugenie Says She Plans To ‘Rival’ Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie says she wants to have a 'blowout' showbiz-style wedding that will put Duchess Meghan's to shame.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, has announced that her impending nuptials will rival those of her infamous cousin’s so-called “royal wedding.”

The Daily Mail has some of the details about Princess Eugenie’s upcoming wedding to her longtime fiance, Jack Brooksbank.

According to the outlet, Eugenie — who is not considered a “working royal” — will have a “star-studded” wedding that rivals Duchess Meghan’s. She said that she will be recruiting the likes of Robbie Williams — and, more specifically, his daughter — to make her wedding be the “talk of the town.”

What’s more, Maud Windsor — the daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman — will also serve as a “flower girl” in the event.

Prince George, William’s son, will also be a pageboy.

The point of all this, according to a royal source, is to make Princess Eugenie be the center of attention, much like her American cousin was on her wedding day. As a “born royal,” Eugenie is used to being in the headlines, and wants to use her wedding as the perfect opportunity to be in the headlines like she used to be when she was younger.

Not all of the headlines about Princess Eugenie’s impending nuptials have been positive, of course.

According to Cosmopolitan, many royal insiders are questioning the motives of her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, because he’s not as well-off as some of the others who married into the royal family.

Brooksbank, who used to be a nightclub manager, is now a “spokesmodel” for Casamigos Tequila, which is owned by actor George Clooney.

The duo met while Eugenie was on vacation in Verbier, Switzerland, seven years ago. At the time, Eugenie described their meeting as “love at first sight,” and she was smitten with him almost instantly.

They made their first public appearance together in June 2011, at the Royal Ascot event.

But in 2013, Eugenie took a position with Paddle8 in New York City. Because Eugenie isn’t considered a “working royal,” it’s necessary for her to get a job and support herself — a fact which Brooksbank seemed to have overlooked. Nevertheless, the couple tried to keep their relationship afloat with Skype messages.

But the duo persisted, and they finally got officially engaged in January 2018, and currently live together at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where their next-door neighbor is none other than Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. They even attended the royal wedding together!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will get married in England on October 12, 2018.