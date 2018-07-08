Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Penelope’s Birthday In Italy Without Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian has been on vacation in Italy for the past two weeks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been living it up overseas, and are now spending time with Kourt’s three children.

According to a July 7 report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima started off the vacation solo. The pair headed to Rome for a romantic getaway, where they were spotted wining and dining and taking in the tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. From there they traveled to Capri, where they spent their days on a yacht sunning themselves and swimming in the crystal clear waters.

While in Capri, Kourtney Kardashian’s children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, joined the couple and the group moved on to Portofino, where they have been staying ever since. On Saturday it was revealed that Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, had joined the gang on vacation.

Later that day, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to reveal that they were celebrating Penelope’s sixth birthday, which falls on July 8. The reality star showed off her only daughter’s rainbow themed birthday cake, which marks the second celebration that Penelope has had in recent weeks to commemorate her birthday.

what’s mine is yours A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

However, Penelope’s father, Scott Disick, was not in Italy to wish his little girl a happy birthday. Disick, who has been spotted in both L.A. and New York with his girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, had the children for a visit before they headed to meet up with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in Italy. While Penelope’s birthday doesn’t fall until Sunday in the United States, it seems that Disick might miss out on the big day with his daughter.

St Barts I love A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 29, 2018 at 1:54pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly argued over Fourth of July plans with the kids, as Disick wanted to have them for the holiday, but they spent it in Italy with their mother.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kourtney Kardashian was furious of Scott Disick’s demands to have the kids in the states for The Fourth, and that she wanted them all to herself in Italy.

“Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday. Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes [Bendjima],” an insider revealed.