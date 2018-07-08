Mitch McConnell Confronted By Protesters Shouting ‘Where Are The Babies, Mitch?’

The Senate Majority Leader joins the mounting ranks of Republicans confronted in public over Trump Administration's draconian immigration policies that separate young children from their parents

According to the Courier-Journal, protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he was leaving the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville, KY earlier today. The incident was videotaped, and revealed protesters asking McConnell, “Where are the children? Where are the babies, Mitch?” and “What are you doing to get the babies back?”

According to the footage, McConnell didn’t show an outward reaction, but walked around the corner and got into his car. According to Mediate, he was followed by chants of “Vote you out! and one person called him a “turtle head.” Others shouted, “Abolish Ice!” and “No justice, no peace.”

It’s not the first time McConnell has been confronted about the Trump Administration’s immigration policies. On Monday, protesters confronted him and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, outside of Georgetown University, shouting “How do you sleep at night?” and repeatedly asking McConnell why he was separating families.

As reported by the Washington Post, Chao replied, “He’s not,” and demanded, “Why don’t you leave my husband alone? Why don’t you leave my husband alone?” One of the protesters replied saying he was not trying to disrespect her, but asked again,”Why is he separating families?” The protesters played audio of migrant children weeping as McConnell’s SUV pulled away.

The Louisville Democratic Socialists of America tweeted out today’s video calling for the abolition of ICE.

A group of Louisville residents, including several @DemSocialists members, had a message for Mitch McConnell as he left a local restaurant today. Powerful people like Mitch deserve no peace while they enable the imprisonment of babies in concentration camps. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ruCXhbnKse — Louisville DSA ???????? (@dsa_louisville) July 7, 2018

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters chanting, “End family separation” and “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace” during a meal at a Mexican restaurant on June 19th. The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA, just reopened from a two week hiatus after the co-owner requested that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders leave the establishment on June 22nd.

On June 23rd, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif) called for similar action to continue when speaking at a Los Angeles rally, saying:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

According to TIME, “History is not going to be kind to this administration,” concluded Waters. “But we want history to report that we stood up. That we pushed back. That we fought. That we did not consider ourselves victims to this president.”