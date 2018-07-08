Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Did Not Get Married In A Secret Ceremony [Debunked]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not secretly married, despite recent reports claiming that they had a quiet wedding in Malibu.

According to a report by Gossip Cop, the most recent cover of In Touch Weekly Magazine claims that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are already married, stating that the pair had a “quickie Malibu ceremony,” and that Khloe didn’t sign a prenup agreement with her cheating boyfriend.

The magazine also claims that Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, warned her that Tristan Thompson would “betray” her again. The magazine goes on to say that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “desperate” to marry the NBA player, and that she is ready to have another baby in the near future with Thompson.

However, the magazine reportedly later pulls a switch on readers after their headlines imply that Khloe and Tristan have already gotten married, the article goes on to say that the couple have not yet walked down the aisle, but that they are planning their future wedding together, hinting that Kardashian and Thompson may already be engaged due to the fact that the new mom has been spotted out and about in L.A. wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to want to marry Tristan Thompson in the future, but with all the drama that they have been through recently, the couple aren’t actively talking about marriage at this time.

As many fans may remember, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

After the cheating scandal, Khloe stayed by Tristan’s side in Cleveland and the pair began to work through their relationship issues. They recently moved back to L.A. together for the summer and have been seen together many times, including trips to McDonald’s, dinner at Nobu, celebrating Kardashian’s birthday, and even hosting a Fourth of July party together at their home.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies,” a source told People Magazine.