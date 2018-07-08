Hailey Baldwin Reportedly ‘Made’ Justin Bieber Shave His Mustache Off

Is the couple taking their "casual" relationship to the next level?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have yet to give verbal confirmation that they are back together after briefly dating back in 2015. However, for the past month, the duo has been spotted out together numerous times packing on the PDA, which includes steamy make-out sessions and holding hands. While it has been reported that the two are “casually dating”, things might be getting a bit more serious as Hollywood Life recently reported that the model, 21, “made” the “Sorry” singer, 24, shave his mustache off.

For the past month, Baldwin and Bieber have been keeping fans on their tip-toes with their whole “are they or aren’t they” back together spiel and wondering if it’s more than just a summer fling. While the couple’s actions in public clearly seem to show that they are giving their love a second chance after dating for a short period of time before calling it quits in 2015, neither seems to want to give their fans some sort of verbal affirmation.

However, it seems that Baldwin may have her hooks in the “Love Yourself” singer reigned in a bit more tightly than fans may have originally been led to believe as she reportedly “made” him do away with his mustache completely.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

Prior to the July 4 holiday, the two were spotted around New York and the “Never Say Never” singer was photographed with his rugged-looking mustache many times. However, after spending the coveted holiday together, the couple stepped out the following day and the “Somebody To Love” singer was visibly sporting a nice, clean-shaven face.

Upon running into some fans in New York City Friday night, Bieber reportedly told them, “Yeah, Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know,” after he was apparently questioned for his cleaner look. The fan then took to Twitter to share their brief encounter

We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said “yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha” he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much — Jimmy ♛ (@Jimmysanchez26) July 6, 2018

While it might sound crazy that the “Never Let You Go” singer would cave into Baldwin’s request if they’re just “casually dating”, another fan took to the social media platform to confirm that it was indeed true, writing that Bieber tried to “deny” it at first.

“@bieberhonoret: Ok i just found out that yes it’s true Hailey did make him shave the mustache but he tried to deny that she did lmao. He didn’t wanna make it seem like Hailey really made him do it but I mean we all knew.”

Page Six also reported on the incident and it seems like fans would really like it if Baldwin could use her newfound power to get Bieber to cut his shoulder-length hair, but apparently this where he draws the line. The fan also tweeted their conversation about the “One Time” singer putting his foot down.

JUSTIN LITERALLY SAID HES GONNA KEEP GROWING OUT HIS HAIR — cyn (@ughcynn) July 6, 2018

When it comes to Baldwin and Bieber it would appear that the term “casually dating” takes on a whole new meaning.