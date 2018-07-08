Drake Drops New Freestyle With Subliminal Shots Aimed At Opponents

Drake fans have been waiting for weeks to hear him issue a direct rebuttal to his rap nemesis Pusha T’s last scathing diss track, and on Saturday he decided to address some of his opposition in a subliminal freestyle.

The Canadian lyricist dropped a “Behind Barz” freestyle while visting the U.K. rap channel Link Up TV, which fans surmised could be sending a subliminal message to rap mogul Kanye West who also heads Pusha T’s G.O.O.D. Music record label.

“They wanna link when they got no chunes/They too worried about selling out shoes,” Drake raps, which could be a shot at rap mogul West whose adidas Yeezy sneakers have risen in popularity.

He went on to rhyme, “I know so much sh*t that I cannot expose, I keep it inside and I laugh on my own.”

The freestyle comes one week after Drake released his fifth studio album in the form of the 25 track double disc effort Scorpion. The album has already made history as the first to garner 1 billion streams in a week.

While it is unclear if Drake’s latest freestyle was indeed taking aim at West, the possibility is likely since he has engaged in a rap feud with the rap mogul’s artist Pusha T. In May rappers Pusha T and Drake went bar for bar in a series of diss tracks.

Pusha T released the song “Infrared” where he spoke about Drake allegedly using a ghostwriter while likening the rapper to President Donald Trump. Drake responded with a track called “Duppy” which made mention of Pusha T’s significant other and insinuated that he was one of West’s ghostwriters.

Drake took things a step further by posting an invoice of his services provided for West on social media which include “promotional assistance and career reviving.”

Pusha T responded with a shocking track called “The Story of Adidon” which accused Drake of hiding a child from the world.

While Drake never responded to the controversial track, he did admit to being a father on his latest Scorpion record. The pair have been making music about their issues since at least 2012 when Pusha T dissed Drake in his song “Exodus 23:1.”

In a recent Hot 97 interview with New York City radio personality Funkmaster Flex Pusha T said his issues with Drake stemmed from the longstanding issues that he has with the Canadian rapper’s mentors and label heads Lil Wayne and Birdman.