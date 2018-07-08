Halsey Succumbs To Tears While Performing On Stage At Music Festival For First Time Since G-Eazy Split

The singer announced on Tuesday that she and her rapper boyfriend had broken up.

To reference Neil Sedaka’s classic 1962 hit song, “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.” This remains true even today and right now there is one singer out there who is feeling the pain of Sedaka’s tune more than ever. According to People, Halsey attended her first singing gig since splitting from rapper boyfriend, G-Eazy. While performing on stage, the “Bad At Love” singer couldn’t contain her emotions any longer and succumbed to her tears in front of her audience.

On Friday, Halsey, 23, attended the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan. In the middle of performing her piano-ballad “Sorry” from her hopeless fountain kingdom album, the singer recited the lyrics, “Someone will love you/But someone isn’t me,” and immediately broke down crying in front of her fans.

One concert-goer happened to capture the moment and uploaded the video onto Twitter with the caption, “homegirl started crying… so I started crying… I love u endlessly.” As the “Alone” singer took a second to regain her composure, her fans cheered her on in support, some even shouting, “I love you.”

In the video, you can clearly see the hurt in the singer’s eyes as a tear slowly makes its way down her cheek.

homegirl started crying … so I started crying … I love u endlessly @halsey pic.twitter.com/K79x4Wc3Ox — marissa (@hopelessgalore) July 7, 2018

Halsey and G-Eazy, 29, began dating in the summer of 2017m and in their almost one-year of courtship, the “Now Or Never” singer was featured on the rapper’s “Him & I” track from his The Beautiful & Damned album.

Prior to their split, the couple reportedly showed no signs that their relationship was in any kind of trouble. In March, the “Me, Myself & I” rapper revealed that it was “really dope” to share his experience as a performer with someone he’s “dating.”

“We’re coworkers, you know? We both do this at a pretty high level, and it’s really dope to get to share that kind of experience with the person you’re actually dating.”

When Halsey made the move of deleting all photos of her and G-Eazy from her Instagram, the breakup rumors began spreading like a fire out of control. The “Colors” singer didn’t leave her fans in the dark for long, as she confirmed on Tuesday via her Instagram Story that she and the “Pray For Me” rapper were “taking some time apart.”

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

While Halsey was busy performing in Michigan, E! News reported that G-Eazy attended Paris Fashion Week alone. He returned from Paris to take the stage on Friday, as well for the Good Morning America 2018 Summer Concert Series.

G-Eazy has not yet given fans his own statement concerning the breakup.