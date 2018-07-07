Kendall Jenner Has Reportedly ‘Fallen Hard’ For Ben Simmons, Doesn’t Believe Claims He’s Been Texting His Ex

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are reportedly not letting rumors that the NBA star has been texting his former girlfriend, Tinashe, get them down.

According to a July 7 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have started to get a bit serious in their relationship, and the model is allegedly refusing to believe Tinashe’s claims that he’s been texting her, even when he’s with Jenner.

Sources tell the outlet that Kendall Jenner has “fallen hard” for Ben Simmons, which was not apart of her plan when she began dating the basketball player. The insider reveals that Jenner has been very focused on her modeling career up until now, but that her feelings for Simmons have taken her by surprise.

“Kendall has fallen really hard for Ben, which she hadn’t planned on doing. Up until now she’s always been all about her career, and she’s kept relationships on a casual basis — but, it’s just different this time,” an insider dished.

In addition, Jenner is choosing not to believe Tinashe’s claims about Ben texting her. A source close to the model says she thinks the comments are “laughable,” since she was with Ben the entire night at the club on the day the singer says her ex-boyfriend was hitting her up.

“Kendall thinks Tinashe’s claim that Ben was texting whilst he was in the club are completely laughable as she was sitting right next to him all night and he didn’t even look at his phone, let alone use it to send any messages,” an insider close to Kendall told the site.

While it would be easy for Kendall Jenner to feel bad about the rumors flying about her relationship with Ben Simmons, it seems that she is not worried at all. In fact, one source claims that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has “no insecurities” when it comes to her romance with Philadelphia sports star, adding that it’s pretty clear Ben likes Kendall very much.

“Kendall has no insecurities when it comes to her relationship with Ben. It’s clear as day that he’s super into her, so she doesn’t believe that he would mess her around.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, allegedly warned her little sister about dating an NBA star, claiming that she might get her heart broken, Khloe, who has had relationships with two NBA stars, ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has been cheated on by both of them, leading her to push her sister to be cautious when dating a professional athlete.