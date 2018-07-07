‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Celebrates Tom Sandoval’s Birthday With Gushy Social Media Posts

The Tom Tom owner turns 35-years-old today.

Tom Sandoval of Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules turned 35-years-old today and cast members have taken to social media to celebrate the renaissance man in all his glory. Longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix and best friends Tom Schwartz and Jax Taylor shared heartfelt posts dedicated to Sandoval which fans supported in the comment sections.

Madix’s Instagram post consisted of 10 photos of her alongside Sandoval, with some of him acting silly all by himself. One of the newer photos of the couple came from Madix’s recent winter birthday extravaganza which she celebrated alongside Stassi Schroeder. Madix was decked out in a white leotard with white and blue makeup across her face. Sandoval sported a silver and black slick wig with colored contacts.

“Happy birthday you magical stardust being. The purest soul I’ve ever known. The one who always makes me laugh and makes me feel loved. The one who goes above and beyond to make everyone around you happy. You’re the greatest and don’t you forget it,” she captioned the photo.

Madix’s post received over 50,000 likes in under five hours and fans began filling up the comment section with their own well-wishes for Sandoval on his birthday while others complimented the happy couple.

Tom Schwartz’s Instagram post was just as gushy as Madix’s and included five different photos of Sandoval, including a screengrab from Vanderpump Rules. Schwartz included one of Sandoval’s most memorable moments from the reality series when he dressed up in drag during Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party in New Orleans.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY @tomsandoval1 INCREDIBLE FRIEND AND HUMAN. Always above and beyond. And late. So many great things coming your way and you deserve it. Love you,” Schwartz captioned the loving photo.

The Tom Tom partner received over 10,000 photos on his post, and the comment section filled with fans joking over the drag-queen episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Over on Twitter, Jax Taylor dedicated a quick post to his longtime pal, and also documented some of the day’s shenanigans. Taylor shared a photo of Sandoval from 2003 when he first met the musician, who was rocking long black hair and a Superman tee shirt. In the post, Taylor called Sandoval his “best friend” and was excited to get the days events started.

Cigars and rum, Not a bad Saturday. ???? pic.twitter.com/YIvFGbQ2q2 — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 7, 2018

Later Taylor shared a video and photo sharing rum and cigars with the birthday boy. Schwartz was also present, alongside SUR manager Peter Madrigal. Cameras could be seen in the video, confirming Sandoval’s birthday celebration would be seen on Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

The hit reality series will return to Bravo next year.