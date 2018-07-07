Taylor Swift Forgoes Traditional Fourth Of July Bash For The Second Year In A Row, And She’s ‘Happy’ To Do So

The singer opted for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend in Turks and Caicos instead.

Long live Taylor Swift’s epic Fourth of July house parties. The “Gorgeous” singer’s bashes at her house in Rhode Island had become a traditional highlight in past years in terms of getting to see how celebrities celebrate America’s birthday. However, for the second year in a row, Swift, 28, opted out of planning her once-traditional holiday extravaganza, and according to Hollywood Life, the “Delicate” singer is “happy” to do it.

Famously dubbed “Taymerica” by the media, Swift’s Independence Day house gathering was the party of the year. The pictures the “Love Story” singer would share on her Instagram of her and her gal pals from the day’s festivities made you wish you had gotten an invite. However, the Grammy-winning singer forewent throwing a party last year, and needless to say, the media and her fans were saddened by this.

Some might have overlooked it as Swift was working on her then upcoming album, Reputation. Given that it had already been almost three years without new music from the artist, fans wanted new music more than they wanted photos and she did not disappoint.

However, this past Fourth of July holiday marked the second year in a row that the “End Game” singer decided not to throw her famous holiday bash and apparently her handsome British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, 27, might have a little something to do with it. An insider revealed that Swift prefers a more “low key” life these days and part of that includes the time she “needs and has” with her beau.

“Taylor likes keeping things a little more low key nowadays because it works for her to have alone time and she is enjoying the time she needs and has with Joe. It is very important for her for that to be private.”

Swift is not in her early 20s anymore and it seems that her relationship with Alwyn is getting more and more serious with each passing day. The two have been together for close to two years now, but they’ve remained notoriously private. Fans hardly ever see photos of them out together and when they do, it makes them smile to see her finally happy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Swift decided to take a break from her successful Reputation Stadium Tour to spend her July 4 with her boyfriend in Turks and Caicos. The paparazzi were lucky to get photos of the couple during the day when they hit the beach for snorkeling and some fun in the sun.

The two even engaged in some PG-rated PDA by cuddling and holding hands. They were reportedly acting very “lovey-dovey” with one another, but if you were hoping the paparazzi would catch her stealing a kiss, even for a second, sorry you were disappointed; when the sun went down, the pair slipped away from lingering eyes.

And as if the “Sparks Fly” singer and the upcoming Mary Queen of Scotts actor weren’t already adorable enough, the two sported matching patriotic Fourth of July swimwear when they arrived on the beach. Alwyn was decked in white and blue swim trunks while Swift rocked her signature holiday red, white and blue bikini.

According to the insider, Swift is no longer wants the “craziness” that came from previous July 4 parties.

“She is not interested in all the craziness from previous years. She has matured to this way of life and it fits and suits her so well. She is happy and healthy and she’ll definitely continue this moving forward.”

Fans can respect that as well.