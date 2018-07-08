Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley Could Be On The Roster Bubble In Training Camp

Brett Hundley could be on the bubble when it comes to a roster spot this offseason for the Packers.

Brett Hundley is a name for Green Bay Packers’ fans to keep an eye on this season in NFL training camp and preseason action. After stepping in and starting a handful of games last season after Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone, Hundley will be fighting to simply keep a roster spot this offseason.

According to Packers Wire, Hundley is one of the players on the Packers’ roster that could be in jeopardy of being released ahead of the regular season.

“He’ll need to have a big camp and an impressive preseason to force the Packers to keep him as the third quarterback on the roster. Can he show development in his accuracy and decision-making process? Anything less and he’ll be looking for a fresh start come cutdowns.”

Last season with the Packers, Hundley ended up playing in 11 games. He completed 60.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Hundley also ran for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

While those numbers could have been worse, it has become clear that the Packers do not view Hundley as a good backup. Brian Gutekunst went out and acquire DeShone Kizer in a trade with the Cleveland Browns that sent Damarious Randall out of town. That move alone signals a potential end to the Packers and Hundley marriage.

At 25 years old, there is no question that Hundley has potential that he has yet to reach. Green Bay may not be the right spot for him to develop, but there are teams that would be interested in him. Perhaps the Packers would be able to trade Hundley for a late-round draft pick instead of outright releasing him.

Mike McCarthy has already spoken out about his strong feelings for Kizer. He likes what he sees and the Packers firmly believe that Kizer is a capable backup and has starting potential for the future.

“He has starter ability in this league — clearly. In my opinion, if he was in that (draft) class this year, he would’ve been part of that group, the first-round guys. I think he has exceptional arm talent.”

Needless to say, the Packers are going to head into the season with Kizer as the primary backup for Rodgers. Keeping three quarterbacks on the roster could be an option, but Green Bay has not normally done that. Trading or cutting Hundley might be the option they choose to take.

All of that being said, this is a huge offseason for Hundley. If he can play well in the preseason, he might open up some trade avenues for himself. On the other hand, if he doesn’t play well, he will likely be on the fast track out of Green Bay.