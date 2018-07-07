Scientists Use DNA And A Test Tube To Develop AI That May Be Capable Of Creating Its Own ‘Memories’

A new study by Caltech researchers has shown that the AI they created is fully capable of reading handwritten numbers.

Scientists have been able to create a completely artificial neural network by using DNA and a test tube, and the results of this AI experiment have been nothing short of astonishing.

During experiments, this artificial intelligence was able to accurately assess handwritten numbers, with scientists suggesting that this research shows that humans are edging ever closer to taking AI and placing it in organic circuits, as the Daily Mail report.

If this were ever to come to fruition, it would mean that artificial intelligence would be roaming about in totally organic materials, similar to a human body and less like something you might see in RoboCop. Scientists are even hoping that this AI will manage to create its own special memories one day.

The main goal of this scientific experiment is to see if researchers can program AI in such a way that it will not only be able to accurately compute, but will also have the capability to make its own decisions, something that may be possible with the right artificial neural networks that scientists construct out of DNA.

In their latest experiments with AI, Caltech researchers used what is a classic test when they tried to determine whether their artificial intelligence would be able to read human handwriting. Even for ordinary humans this is oftentimes challenging as handwriting can quite often be difficult to decipher, so when attempting to create intelligence in AI, this is a useful ability to program them with.

Since there is no way for AI to automatically know how to recognize numbers or handwriting, scientists meticulously teach them how to differentiate numbers. By doing this, artificial intelligence can eventually rely on its own memories of these lessons to that it can properly identify the handwritten numbers.

Caltech’s Lulu Qian, who is an assistant professor of bioengineering, maintains that we are still in the infant stages of creating AI, and yet its future already looks highly promising.

“Though scientists have only just begun to explore creating artificial intelligence in molecular machines, its potential is already undeniable. Similar to how electronic computers and smart phones have made humans more capable than a hundred years ago, artificial molecular machines could make all things made of molecules – perhaps including even paint and bandages – more capable and more responsive to the environment in the hundred years to come.”

The results of the new study on creating AI using a test tube and DNA and attempting to give it memories has been published in Nature.