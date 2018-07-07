Chrissy Teigen Shares Loving Breastfeeding Photo, Jokes She Has Twins As Luna’s Baby Doll Needs ‘Feeding’ Too

Chrissy Teigen had it all under control over the weekend while she breastfed baby Miles and kept Luna happy at the same time

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently welcomed their second child and they are clearly getting some laughs out of their need to multi-task with their two kids. Miles joins big sister Luna and recent Instagram posts by Teigen show that they are definitely keeping busy as a family.

Teigen’s latest Instagram post shows her relaxing on a lounge chair outside on her deck as she is breastfeeding Miles. Luna, who is 2-years-old, has her mama also pretending to breastfeed one of her baby dolls. Chrissy joked that she guesses that she has twins now since Luna is making her feed her doll.

Luna is still in her pajamas in the post and Chrissy has her hair up in a messy bun and appears to be fresh-faced and free of makeup. The adorable photo resonated with Teigen’s fans, as it garnered more than 1.6 million likes and almost 20,000 comments in just a couple of hours.

Many of Chrissy’s fans said that the photo was funny and beautiful, as well as one of those priceless moments that she will probably never forget. Her posts frequently generate a ton of traffic, so Teigen has gotten used to seeing some negative comments mixed in with the supportive ones. She rarely hesitates to clap back at those who cross a line, but in this case, most of the comments appear to be positive ones.

Chrissy has a tendency to make this motherhood thing look easy, as she typically seems to go with the flow and avoid getting flustered, at least in what she posts on social media. She did get a big chuckle earlier this week though when hubby John tried to juggle both kids and got slightly more chaotic results.

Teigen shared a short video on Instagram showing Legend trying to burp baby Miles. As he was doing that, Luna was climbing on his shoulders and grabbing at his face to keep herself from falling, and it looks like she was probably distracted by a show on television. John was laughing in the clip, but Chrissy is clearly the one who found this the most comical out of the two.

Based on the reaction of Chrissy’s followers, her fans loved this hilarious clip too. In less than a day it raked in over 5 million likes and almost 10,000 comments. Legend was certainly a good sport about how Luna was climbing on him and he didn’t miss a beat in continuing his efforts to coax a burp out of Miles.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen can look glamorous when they are at events, but they also seem to live a very regular life when they are at home with Luna and Miles. Fans never tire of seeing family moments from the two via Instagram and these are probably a couple of the cutest ones yet.