Kim Kardashian Shares Photo Of Herself & Daughter North ‘Twinning’ In Trendy Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, are twins. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself with her oldest daughter and revealed that they’re totally “twinning.”

According to a July 7 report by OK! Magazine, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself and little North wearing brightly tinted sunglasses in a new photo, and fans think they look adorable. Kim obviously thought she and her daughter looked alike in the photo, which she simply captioned “twinning.”

The photo was reportedly taken a couple of weeks ago as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Johnathan Cheban were spotted out with North on the streets of New York City while celebrating the little girl’s fifth birthday back in June. In the sweet snapshot, Kim is holding North in her arms and the little girl has a huge smile on her face as she looks very similar to her mother.

In the photo, North is wearing her hair down and straight. The little girl, who has natural curly hair seemingly had her hair straightened to complete her look for her big birthday weekend back in mid-June. The report also reveals that Kim has been sharing more photos of North as of late, and shared another photo from North’s birthday weekend only one day earlier, captioning the picture, “My baby,” adding heart emojis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated the Fourth of July with their friends and family in Idaho. According to TMZ, the group headed to Coeur d’Alene for a getaway over the holiday. They gang stayed at a $1.85 million cabin, which included 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and boasted an amazing view of the water.

On the Fourth of July, Kim posted some clips to her Instagram story, revealing that she was spending the day on the lake with friends, and that she was even going to try wakeboarding, which she later revealed was much harder than it looks.

The rest of the Kardashian family also celebrated the holiday in style, Kourtney Kardashian and her children are currently on vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in Italy. The group has been spending the majority of their time on a yacht.

Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, hosted a big bash at their L.A. home. The couple invited friends and family, including Kendall Jenner, who brought her new boyfriend, NBA fan favorite, Ben Simmons.