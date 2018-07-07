‘Days Of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan & Angie Harmon Are Dating & Posted A Cute Family Pic

Days Of Our Lives’ Eric Brady has nothing on Greg Vaughan’s love life, as the actor is dating the beautiful and talented Angie Harmon from Rizzoli & Isles The former Law & Order actress and her dashing beau revealed their blossoming romance on separate posts on Instagram. The pics are of their combined families wishing their followers a happy Fourth of July. According to Soap Opera Digest, Vaughan has three sons: Jathan (11), Cavan (8) and Landan (6), while Harmon has three daughters: Finley (14), Avery (13) and Emery (9).

Vaughan captioned the photo “Love ONE Love for ALL #vaughanharmonbunch #happyfourthofjuly.” The photo was posted yesterday on July 6, so Harmon captioned her identical picture, “Better late than never! ????????Happy July Fourth!???????? (From all of us trying to smile into the sun!????) #moresunglasses #blessed #grateful #boysareloud #moderndaybradybunch.”

Rumors of Harmon and Vaughan dating began swirling as early as March this year. Vaughan had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award and Harmon had tweeted her congratulations and didn’t miss the opportunity to call him a “handsome devil”. He replied by asking her to be his date for the night. Of course, he responded in kind by calling the actress “amazing” and “beautiful.” The two attended the Daytime Emmy Awards in their glittering outfits on April 30 where Vaughan took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

You are truly AMAZING!! Thank you! I can’t think of anyone more BEAUTIFUL to be my date for the night?!! ???????????????????????? https://t.co/CGvMhi5u0Y — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) March 23, 2018

Rumors began flying that the two were dating, but these were only confirmed in June. In an interview with CBS Soaps In Depth, Vaughan confirmed that he had a new love and named the lucky lady as Angie Harmon. Apparently these two Dallas natives have known each other for decades, as Vaughan indicated that they “have known each other since after high school.”

“We met during our modeling period, in which we worked together, and kept in touch throughout the years … We’ve been respectful in our lives and as friends, and then we connected. It’s been our little private journey.”

On Days of Our Lives, Eric has had a spate of bad relationships. As a former man of the cloth, romance does not come easily to him, and he constantly struggled with his conscience on the show. This is evidenced by the broken heart Nicole (Arianne Zucker) left him with and the awkward miscommunication with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) at the start of their romantic storyline. Vaughan, on the other hand, seems to be luckier in love and family.