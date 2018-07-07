Emily Ratajkowski Posts Sexy Shot Of Her Assets As She Sunbathes On Yacht

The image Emily uploaded to Instagram is the latest in a series of sizzling posts.

Emily Ratajkowski just posted a revealing view of her flawless, tanned self yet again on Instagram, reports the Daily Mail. The sultry vixen is clad in a barely-there polka-dot bikini that leaves little to the imagination while she sunbathes on a yacht. The image, captioned by her with four hearts, showcases Ratajkowski’s enviable figure and well-toned posterior.

The pic has about 700,000 likes so far, and also shows the 27-year-old model and actress, who has been vacationing in Greece, conversing with a friend who is catching some rays beside her in a one-piece bathing suit.

The photo catches a relaxed Emily laying on her stomach on a mat with her glamorous brown locks fashioned into twisty ponytails, gold hoops dangling from her ears. She is shown protecting her eyes with dark, cat-eyed sunglasses while basking on the deck of the watercraft. Comments from Instagram fans about Emily Ratajkowski’s much-photographed frame ran the gamut from “Beautiful” to “Perfect.”

Earlier, the gorgeous star, who made a name for herself by prancing topless through Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, said that she wanted to land more acting roles, according to the Inquisitr. Since the success of “Blurred Lines,” Emily Ratajkowski has tried out her acting chops in movies such as In Darkness, Gone Girl, and I Feel Pretty.

The versatile siren is even set to be the lead in a film out later this year by the name of Cruise. The movie, which is in post-production right now, has a storyline that takes place in the 1980s. According to iMDB, the plot is about a young Italian-American bad boy who falls in love with a Jewish girl that hails from Long Island.

Ratajkowski lamented the lack of great parts for women and said that movies in general “are in a weird place right now.”

“People don’t go to the movies like they used to. Studios are strange. I feel that there is some female narrative, but a lot of them aren’t actually true stories about women. They’re just man stories with a woman in it.”

Emily Ratajkowski has been chronicling her journey in several crowd-pleasing Instagram photos lately. And during an interview with Pop Sugar, they discussed her “famous curves” and how women might feel it is a “hard standard to live up to.” Her answer was perfect and revealed that she’s mortal and, actually kind of humble.

The stunning star said that she definitely has to deal with those issues when she looks in the mirror and says, “Oh, God. Not today. Please, not today.” She has to get past that, she says, and give herself a break. She also told Pop Sugar, “I love that I am imperfect.”

Well, if that’s imperfection, what exactly does perfection look like?