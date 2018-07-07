Kim Kardashian Heads To Prison To Talk About Her New Release Program With Female Inmates

Kim Kardashian headed to prison this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went inside a women’s prisoner to find out what life was like for the inmates as apart of her new program to help women adjust to life after prison.

According to a July 7 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian went inside the California Instituion for Women in Corona on Friday afternoon with security in tow. The reality star first toured the grounds of the prison, as well as the living quarters, before sitting down with 15 of the women who are incarcerated at the facility.

Kardashian reportedly talked to the women about how their daily lives were, and how they feel about being in prison. She then asked them about their hopes, dreams, plans, and anxieties about being released from the prison. Kim was reportedly at the facility for several hours and is hoping to use the trip as a guide to help her create a program that would offer assistance to women in order to help them adjust back to day-to-day life upon being released from prison.

The program comes just weeks after Kim Kardashian played a crucial role in getting imprisoned grandmother, Alice Johnson, out from behind bars. It seems that her work with Johnson inspired her to help other women in the system by creating her new program.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans may be seeing a new side of Kim Kardashian. The reality star has not only been getting more political lately, but she recently revealed that she doesn’t like to spoil her three children, North, Saint, and Chicago. Kardashian opened up about finances during a recent interview, and shocked some fans with her comments about working hard for the lifestyle you want, as well as not giving her children gifts, and making them earn special items.

“I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible. My parents didn’t give me financial help when I was starting out. Nothing,” Kim revealed, adding that her parents told her, “If you’re going to want to live this way you’re going to have to get a job.”

It seems that Kim Kardashian may have found her calling when it comes to giving back to the community, and her fans will be very interested to see what she can do with her new prison released program.