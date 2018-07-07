Kate Middleton’s Christening Photos Revealed Ahead Of Prince Louis’ Big Day

The christening of Prince Louis occurs in just two days, and ahead of that blessed event, adorable photos of Kate Middleton at her own christening surfaced. The now Duchess of Cambridge was christened on June 20, 1982, just one day before the birth of her husband, Prince William.

According to a Harper’s Bazaar report, a Twitter user shared pictures from the future Queen of England’s big day. In the sweet family photos, a small Kate Middleton wears a beautiful white christening gown while her parents and other family and friends smile happily at the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will christen their third child, Prince Louis, on July 9, 2018, starting at 4 p.m. The event takes place at Chapel Royal of St. James’ Palace in London, and only 30 to 40 people are invited to the intimate ceremony. The Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the event. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the royal baby’s baptism. Many royal family fans may recognize the Archbishop because he also married Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May. Prince George was also christened at the same chapel, and Princess Charlotte received the rite at St Mary Magdalene church.

We are 6 days away from Prince Louis’ and to celebrate that let’s look at The Duchess of Cambridge’s christening back on June 20th, 2018 (exactly a day before her future husband was born)! pic.twitter.com/5UgNqCofbP — Tea Time With The Cambridges (@TeaCambridges) July 3, 2018

According to an Express report, the christening marks Prince Louis’ first official royal appearance. The last time the public saw the young prince was when his parents appeared with him outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London on the day he was born. Also, the christening will be the debut of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family of five. Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will appear together for the first time.

The young prince will wear the same christening gown that his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore for their baptisms. The dress is a replica of Honiton lace christening gown, which Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s first child princess Victoria wore at her baptism in 1841.

The Royal Family expects large crowds outside the baby’s christening as many people attempt to catch a glimpse of the little prince and the family of five for the very first time on such a special occasion.

It is fitting to see the lovely pictures of Kate Middleton’s baptism as her third child’s special day approaches. The differences between the two days are apparent, but there are also similarities with happy parents and loving support of family and friends at such a special time.